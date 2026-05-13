Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Announces Availability of Telco Agents for Customer Experience in Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace

The agents, built using Google's AI models, enable enterprise-scale deployment of agentic AI across telecom workflows

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the availability of Amdocs Telco Agents for Customer Experience in the Google Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace, Google Cloud's platform for building and deploying enterprise-grade AI agents.

These agents are now featured as part of Google Cloud's partner-built agents ecosystem in Gemini Enterprise, as announced at Google Cloud Next 2026, underscoring Amdocs' role in shaping the next wave of enterprise AI innovation. Built on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise platform, Amdocs Telco Agents for Customer Experience enable communications service providers (CSPs) to automate key customer-facing and operational processes, including customer care interactions, service request handling, issue resolution, and order orchestration.

The agents can reason, orchestrate, and execute end-to-end telco processes, improving resolution speed, cost efficiency, and customer satisfaction across digital and contact center channels. Built on aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telcos, the solution combines Amdocs' Cognitive Core with Gemini Enterprise for CX to coordinate workflows across existing BSS/OSS systems and AI ecosystems. As the intelligence layer within aOS, Amdocs Cognitive Core applies telco-specific reasoning and governance to support scalable AI deployment within live telecom operations.

"Enterprise customers need AI solutions that are not only powerful but also secure, scalable, and easy to deploy," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Applied AI & Platform Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "This collaboration brings together Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI capabilities with Amdocs' proven industry expertise, offering communications service providers an accelerated path to deploying agentic AI at scale."

"We're thrilled to be among a strategic group of companies globally to publish agents on Gemini Enterprise. This reinforces our agentic AI strategy to help CSPs move beyond traditional AI assistants toward autonomous systems that can execute complex service workflows end-to-end," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By combining Amdocs' telecom expertise with Google Cloud's AI, these agents reduce handling time, improve first call resolution, and enable proactive issue prevention, while maintaining enterprise-grade trust, governance, and security."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-announces-availability-of-telco-agents-for-customer-experi-1166126