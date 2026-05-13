Amdocs Management Limited: Qué tal Móvil Selects Amdocs connectX to Launch Multi-Aggregator MVNO Platform, Accelerating Time to Market

With Amdocs connectX, Qué tal Móvil's new platform accelerates time to market while enabling seamless integrations, flexible payments, and improved customer access across a growing partner ecosystem

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, today announced that Qué tal Móvil, a US-based Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), has successfully launched a new multi-aggregator, multi-payment, and multi-channel activation platform, enabled by the Amdocs connectX platform and delivered in collaboration with PartnerSolve.

The new platform enables Qué tal Móvil to seamlessly integrate with multiple aggregation partners - including MVNO Connect and Helix Wireless - while supporting a wide range of payment methods and sales channels across the full subscriber lifecycle. This includes new activations, number portability, refills, and additional transaction types, all delivered through a scalable and flexible architecture.

By leveraging Amdocs connectX, Qué tal Móvil has been able to simplify operational complexity and accelerate its go-to-market strategy, enabling rapid onboarding of partners and expansion of commercial offerings.

"With Amdocs connectX, we were able to focus on growing our business and executing our marketing strategy, while relying on a robust platform to manage the complexity behind the scenes," said Daniel Barsoum, CEO at Qué tal Móvil. "The speed of deployment and minimal upfront investment allowed us to launch quickly and scale with confidence."

The implementation also incorporates PartnerSolve's integration framework, enabling open and extensible connectivity across multiple ecosystem partners.

"This project represents a significant milestone in building a universal integration layer that connects MVNOs with a broad ecosystem of partners," said Andy Hopkins, Founder of PartnerSolve. "Our goal is to unlock new revenue opportunities and provide MVNOs with the tools they need to scale efficiently and remain competitive."

"Enabling Qué tal Móvil to go to market with a robust, AI-enabled connectivity offering is a testament to the power of the Amdocs connectX platform," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By leveraging connectX to facilitate agentic activation, Qué tal Móvil is demonstrating real innovation in how MVNOs can scale faster, differentiate their services, and deliver smarter customer experiences in an increasingly competitive market."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

About Qué tal Móvil

Qué tal Móvil provides wireless plans and services designed to keep customers connected, with a strong focus on serving diverse communities, including native Spanish-speaking customers. For more information, visit www.quetalmovil.com.

About PartnerSolve

PartnerSolve is a management consulting firm specializing in back-office operations, integration, and control frameworks. The company enables organizations to build scalable, connected ecosystems and optimize end-to-end operations. Learn more at: www.partnersolve.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qu%c3%a9-tal-m%c3%b3vil-selects-amdocs-connectx-to-launch-multi-aggregator-1165780