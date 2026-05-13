Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Entitlement Server Sets New Industry Performance Benchmark on Microsoft Azure

Supporting 12,000 transactions per second across three active cloud regions, the Amdocs Entitlement Server sets a new benchmark on Microsoft Azure for performance, reliability, and availability needed by large telecom operators to confidently launch and sustain eSIM services at scale

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, today announced that its Entitlement Server, the core of the Amdocs eSIM Cloud, has achieved a sustained 12,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS) across three geographically distributed Microsoft Azure regions in a production-grade, active-active deployment. This milestone represents one of the highest publicly benchmarked throughput levels for a carrier-grade entitlement server.

Achieved in collaboration with Microsoft and aligned with Azure's Well-Architected Framework, the benchmark demonstrates the platform's ability to deliver sub-second latency, continuous availability, and resilience at scale, even during peak demand events such as device launches, mass eSIM activations, and nationwide Rich Communication Services (RCS) rollouts.

As the entitlement server evolves into a strategic control point between devices, networks, and digital services, performance and resilience have become critical differentiators. Industry recognition reflects this shift, with Counterpoint Research naming Amdocs the #1 Pacesetter in both the 2025 Entitlement Server and eSIM Orchestration rankings.

This benchmark highlights a new standard for evaluating entitlement platforms: sustained throughput and multi-region resilience under real production load. As eSIM adoption accelerates across smartphones, wearables, vehicles, and IoT, operators require platforms that can scale to billions of transactions without compromise.

Built as a cloud-based software platform (SaaS), the Amdocs Entitlement Server is designed to deliver the scale and reliability required by large telecom operators. Its modular architecture and automated cloud management enable it to scale on demand, introduce updates without service interruptions, and quickly launch new services. The platform supports the full range of entitlement capabilities - from eSIM activation and device pairing to advanced messaging (RCS), voice services over LTE and Wi-Fi (VoLTE/VoWiFi), 5G network capabilities, and emerging satellite connectivity - all within a single, proven platform used by operators worldwide. The Entitlement Server leverages the latest technology from the Amdocs aOS Cognitive Core, ensuring efficient scale and seamless operations.

Key benchmark highlights include:

Active-active deployment across three Azure regions, helping to ensure continuous service with no failover disruption

99.999% availability, meeting Tier-1 operator requirements for mission-critical services

Validation against Azure's Well-Architected Framework for reliability, security, and performance

"This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering proven, carrier-grade platforms for the world's largest operators," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "The Entitlement Server brings the same cloud-native and AI-enabled foundations that span our portfolio, capitalizing on Amdocs aOS and Cognitive Core capabilities. "Together with Microsoft, we are enabling service providers to scale confidently and support the next wave of digital services."

"This benchmark demonstrates what becomes possible when carrier-grade telecom workloads are architected for the hyperscale cloud from the ground up," said Igal Figlin, Corporate Vice President - Azure Compute at Microsoft. "By engineering the Amdocs Entitlement Server to the standards of our Well-Architected Framework across three active Azure regions, we've proven that the most demanding telco operations can run with the same resilience and elasticity that the world's largest digital enterprises expect."

Supporting Resources

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-entitlement-server-sets-new-industry-performance-benchmark-1166215