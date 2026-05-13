Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Jane Griffith, President, LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Canada Association (the "Association"), and other members of the Association, joined Dani Cohen, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the United Nation's Sustainable Stock Exchange's (SSE) 2026 Global Ring the Bell Initiative for LGBTIQ+ Equality, in partnership with the United Nations Global Compact, KOPPA, and Open for Business to recognize the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).





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The LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Canada Association is focused on bringing diversity to Canada's Corporate Governance World through an LGBTQ+ presence. The Association is the first and only organization of its kind to provide services, support and networking on behalf of LGBTQ+ existing and aspiring Board Members. The Association's Members include top-tier LGBTQ+ professionals with the skills and expertise to make a difference in the Boardroom.

The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and promote the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297375

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange