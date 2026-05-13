Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - mPath Therapeutics Corp. ("mPath"), a pharmaceutical and medical platform company developing regulated infrastructure for ibogaine-based therapies, today announced its participation as a featured presenter at the LD Micro Invitational XVI. The event will feature a keynote address by former NBA champion Lamar Odom, whose public discussion of his personal recovery journey has brought widespread attention to ibogaine and the growing need for safe, medically supervised treatment models for addiction, PTSD, traumatic brain injury ("TBI"), and related neurological conditions.

Following a well-documented struggle with substance use and a near-fatal health crisis in 2015, Mr. Odom has spoken openly about his experience with ibogaine treatment as a turning point in his recovery. "Ibogaine had a profound impact on my life and my recovery journey," said Lamar Odom. "I believe it deserves serious scientific attention and broader awareness, because people who are suffering need real options and real hope."

"Lamar's story has brought important public attention to this field," said Martin Shefsky, Founder and CEO of mPath. "As awareness grows at every level, the need for responsible, pharmaceutical-grade infrastructure becomes clearer. Our role is to help build that foundation: disciplined manufacturing standards, traceable supply chains, standardized clinical protocols, and long-term patient outcomes tracking".

Ibogaine is gaining increasing attention at the federal and state levels as policymakers, researchers, and veterans' advocates recognize its potential for treating PTSD, TBI, addiction, and related neurological conditions. Recent federal initiatives, including a recent Presidential Executive Order, have accelerated this conversation and created new momentum for responsible clinical development.

"Veterans have borne a disproportionate burden of trauma, and many have exhausted conventional treatment options," said Shefsky. "We believe ibogaine, when delivered safely within a structured medical framework, has the potential to be life-changing." mPath strongly supports responsible efforts to expand access for veterans and others through carefully structured "Right to Try" pathways.

General Pat Brady, Medal of Honor recipient, added: "Our veterans deserve access to every credible avenue that may help address PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and the mental health challenges many continue to carry long after their service. Continued progress in research, clinical oversight, and evolving federal and state policy discussions may help create new pathways for veterans who have exhausted conventional options."

mPath believes the field's long-term credibility depends on reliable, pharmaceutical-grade supply produced to GMP standards. mPath has established a long-term supply agreement for traceable, ethically sourced, and Nagoya Protocol-compliant iboga supply.

About mPath Therapeutics Corp.

mPath Therapeutics Corp. is building an integrated platform spanning GMP production of ibogaine, standardized clinical frameworks, ethically sourced supply chains, and long-term patient outcomes tracking to support the responsible development of ibogaine as a regulated therapeutic option globally.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297374

Source: LD Micro