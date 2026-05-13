NexCore Group LLC: Vancouver Clinic and NexCore Group Break Ground on New Medical Outpatient Facility in Vancouver, Washington

New medical outpatient facility in Vancouver, Washington will expand primary and specialty care access across Southwest Washington

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Vancouver Clinic, the largest physician-led practice in the Pacific Northwest, and NexCore Group, a national leader in healthcare real estate development, celebrated the groundbreaking of a new medical outpatient building in Vancouver, Washington, on May 7, 2026.

Developed in collaboration with Andersen Construction and ZGF Architects, the project - known as Camas 2 - will be a three-story, 45,327-square-foot medical facility located adjacent to Vancouver Clinic's existing Camas clinic in the Columbia Palisades area along 192nd Avenue near SR 14. The new facility will significantly expand access to both primary and specialty care for the growing Southwest Washington community.

NexCore SVP of Real Estate Development, Tom Kelly, speaks at the recent ground break event.

Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development for NexCore, was on hand for the ceremony, along with other partners and community leaders.

"This new facility represents an important investment in the future of healthcare in the Vancouver and Camas communities", stated Kelly. "Together with Vancouver Clinic, Andersen Construction, and ZGF Architects, we are developing a purpose-built space that will expand access to care and support the community's growing healthcare needs for generations."

Planned services at the new facility include:

Family Medicine and Internal Medicine

Pediatrics

OB/GYN

ENT/Audiology

Allergy

Imaging

Orthopedics

Sports Medicine

"Through our partnership with NexCore on Camas 2, we are growing to meet the needs of our community", commented Vancouver Clinic CEO Katie Henry. "Physician led care allows us to expand access while staying focused on what matters most-exceptional care for patients."

NexCore Group President Jarrod Daddis also spoke to the coming together of the two companies and the significance of the project.

"We are honored to partner with Vancouver Clinic, the largest physician-led practice in the Pacific Northwest. With a focus on community-centered growth, the Camas 2 project expands primary and specialty care to the rapidly growing Southwest Washington region resulting in a much-needed increase in doctors, exam rooms and services."

Construction began earlier this year, with the facility expected to open in 2027.

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With more than 580 clinicians and 2,000 employees, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 90 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, surgical, and urgent care.

About NexCore Group

We are a national, diversified healthcare real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. We deliver purpose-built, sustainable spaces spanning the full range of healthcare real estate: medical, senior living, and science & technology. Whether designing advanced medical facilities, high-quality senior communities, or innovative labs and research environments, we apply a strategy-led, data-driven approach to help our partners thrive.

Since our founding in 2004, we've developed and acquired approximately 18 million square feet and completed over $7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions - building trust and delivering results in 30 states. We offer deep in-house expertise and integrated capabilities, empowering healthcare systems, academic and life science institutions, and senior living operators to achieve long-term growth, operational excellence, and design innovation.

About Andersen Construction

What began over 75 years ago with H.A. "Andy" Andersen's first project, modest in size but grand in ambition- Andersen has become a multi-state enterprise responsible for hundreds of projects across the Pacific Northwest every year, guided by our Core Values. This includes several award-winning, innovative healthcare buildings, with the majority built on occupied campuses. Visit Andersen-Const.com to learn more.

About ZGF Architects

Climate, context, and community are elemental to every project across ZGF's diverse portfolio of work. Evolving from one office with strong regional roots in the Pacific Northwest to a global practice, the firm's national reputation was honored with the American Institute of Architects' Architecture Firm Award, recognizing the firm's "high standards, humanistic concerns, and unique ability to capture the spirit of a place and the aspirations of its inhabitants." To learn more, visit www.zgf.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Anderson

Media Relations

steve.anderson@nexcoregroup.com

(970) 231-7974

SOURCE: NexCore Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vancouver-clinic-and-nexcore-group-break-ground-on-new-medical-outpatient-facility-in-v-1165910