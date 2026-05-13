Super Products Inc.: Bon Jovi and Keepsake Trading Cards Announce Partnership to Launch First-Ever Photo-Matched Music Artifact Trading Card Series

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Keepsake Trading Cards, a premier innovator in high-end collectible trading cards and memorabilia, today announced an unprecedented partnership with global rock legends Bon Jovi.

The "Bon Jovi Keepsake collection" features items from the Bon Jovi world - stage-worn, stage-played - carefully broken apart so that authentic pieces can live inside individually numbered trading cards.

Every relic card holds a genuine piece of the original. Once they're made, they can never be made again.

The collection also includes numbered parallel cards and a full base set, in an exclusive series of officially licensed trading cards celebrating the iconic band's legendary career. This collection offers fans and collectors more than memorabilia-it's a chance to own a piece of a cultural moment that has defined generations.

Fans can purchase the collection beginning May 13, 2026 at www.keepsaketradingcards.com

From "Livin' on a Prayer" to arena-filling tours worldwide, Bon Jovi's music has shaped the soundtrack of our lives. These collectibles are designed to honor that legacy, blending nostalgia with modern creativity, and providing fans and collectors with a tangible connection to the moments that made Bon Jovi legendary.

This groundbreaking collaboration will introduce a new level of authenticity and prestige to music collectibles by incorporating photo-matched concert-used artifacts and on-card autographs directly into the cards - a first-of-its-kind concept in the music trading card memorabilia industries.

The inaugural release will be a luxury high-end collection designed for passionate fans and elite collectors alike. Each premium box will feature rare relic cards containing pieces of original concert set lists, stage-used guitar picks, drum sticks, and other historic artifacts sourced directly from Bon Jovi performances.

In a truly extraordinary highlight, one lucky collector will receive a redemption card for Jon Bon Jovi's concert-used guitar, creating one of the most coveted chase opportunities ever offered in a music trading card product.

Additionally, the series will feature ultra-limited chase cards embedded with authentic pieces of Jon Bon Jovi's personal 12-string black Takamine guitar, giving collectors the chance to own a tangible piece of rock history.

Select cards throughout the collection will showcase hard-signed, on-card autographs from key members of Bon Jovi's iconic lineup, including:

Jon Bon Jovi

Tico Torres

David Bryan

Phil X

Everett Bradley

Hugh McDonald

John Shank

"This partnership represents a major milestone in the evolution of music collectibles," said a spokesperson for Keepsake Trading Cards. "For the first time ever, fans will be able to hold trading cards that contain photo-matched artifacts from legendary Bon Jovi performances, paired with authentic on-card signatures. This is more than a trading card release - it's a new way to preserve and celebrate rock history."

The partnership will extend beyond the initial luxury set, launching a series of themed collectible releases honoring key moments in Bon Jovi's storied legacy. Upcoming products will include a special commemorative collection celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the band's landmark album Slippery When Wet.

A critical component of the project is the involvement of Inveniem LLC, Bon Jovi's long-term memorabilia partner responsible for cataloging the band's historic performance artifacts and conducting detailed photo-matching verification.

Through this collaboration, Inveniem will provide the authentication and provenance framework that enables Keepsake Trading Cards to incorporate verified performance-used materials into the product. The company's proprietary cataloging methods and advanced photo-matching processes ensure that each artifact included in the trading cards is accurately documented and historically tied to specific Bon Jovi concerts and moments.

Brad Mindich, Founder and CEO of Inveniem LLC, commented on the partnership:

"For decades, we've worked closely with Bon Jovi to preserve and document the band's performance history with an unparalleled level of detail. Partnering with Keepsake Trading Cards allows us to bring that authenticated legacy directly into the hands of fans in a completely new format.

This program represents a true industry game changer - combining rigorous photo-matching authentication with innovative collectible design to create a product that bridges the gap between museum-quality memorabilia and modern fan engagement."

Peter Szabo, Founder and CEO of Idea Factory, the boutique music agency that helped bring this partnership to life added:

"We were honored to be part of bringing this first of its kind collaboration to life. When we heard Keepsake was going to bring decades of sports trading card methodology to their new music card collections, we knew we needed a massive band to kick it off with.

We couldn't have imagined a better launch partner than Bon Jovi! With Jon's career of fan pleasing performances & iconic albums, we can't wait for fans to get their hands on these collectibles that are worthy of their Rock And Roll Hall of Fame career!"

Fans will also have the opportunity to acquire exclusive venue-only trading card sets at pop-up merch events in New York & London around the band's tour stops there, as well as select Bon Jovi concerts, including:

Madison Square Garden (New York) - July 7-14

Wembley Stadium (London) - September 4, 6, and 9

These limited concert releases will feature unique designs and artifacts tied directly to past performances at each venue, further enhancing the historical significance and collectability of the series.

The Bon Jovi x Keepsake Trading Cards partnership marks a bold new chapter in both music memorabilia and trading card innovation - delivering museum-quality collectibles that connect fans directly to the band's live performance legacy.

More details regarding product configurations, release dates, and distribution will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Super Products Inc.

Super Products Inc. is dedicated to bringing history to collectors through unique and tangible memorabilia. With a commitment to authenticity and storytelling, our trading card series provides an extraordinary way to connect with the past and preserve it for future generations.

Media Contact:

Keepsake Trading Cards

Press & Licensing Department

www.keepsaketradingcards.com

For press and inquiries please reach out to:

mathew@superproductscorporation.com

SOURCE: Super Products Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bon-jovi-and-keepsake-trading-cards-announce-partnership-to-launch-fir-1166715