Action Behavior Centers Joins the Eagles Autism Challenge as Proud Partner, Hosts Sensory Kids Zone in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), served as the Proud Partner of the 2026 Eagles Autism Challenge (EAC) on May 9 in Philadelphia. As part of the partnership, ABC hosted the Sensory Kids Zone, a calmer, quieter space designed to help families with young autistic children feel comfortable and included during the large event.

The EAC brought the Philadelphia community together to fund innovative autism research and treatment programs through a bike ride, 5K run/walk, and a sensory walk open to participants of all abilities. ABC teammates from headquarters, regional leadership, operations, and the new centers team built an immersive sensory event installation for the occasion. The Sensory Kids Zone featured sensory walls, sandboxes, treehouses, toys, and interactive learning stations.

"The Eagles Autism Challenge is all about celebrating with our neurodiverse community and recognizing all of our fundraisers, sponsors, and volunteers who help us make a transformational impact," said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation. "The addition of Action Behavior Centers' Sensory Kids Zone at EAC helped meet the needs of our community, while expanding and enhancing our sensory inclusive events. We're grateful to work with Action Behavior Centers and excited about the impact we'll continue to make together."

Together, the Philadelphia community raised more than $16 million for autism research, care, and advocacy. ABC clinicians were also on site throughout the event, giving families the opportunity to connect with the team and learn more about ABC's services in the region.

The Eagles Autism Challenge partnership reflects ABC's commitment to the Philadelphia community as the organization continues to grow in the region. ABC recently opened three new centers in Horsham, Newtown, and King of Prussia, bringing high-quality ABA therapy closer to families across the area. Services include center-based ABA therapy for children ages 18 months to 8 years and autism evaluations, with no waitlists.

ABC is also actively hiring Clinical Directors and Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) in the Philadelphia area. The organization offers small caseloads, strong clinical support, and clear pathways for professional growth.

Families interested in learning more about ABC's Philadelphia-area centers can visit actionbehavior.com or contact a local center to explore services, insurance options, and schedule an autism evaluation.

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-joins-the-eagles-autism-challenge-as-proud-pa-1166794