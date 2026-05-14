Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Profound Medical Corp. (TSX: PRN) (NASDAQ: PROF) ("Profound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held today (the "Meeting"). A total of 25,347,133 common shares, representing 69.754% of the common shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

All of the matters put forward before the shareholders, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 2, 2026 (the "Information Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company elected all eight (8) nominees for the board of directors (the "Board"). Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Arun Menawat 12,773,374 90.257 1,378,792 9.743 Brian Ellacott 11,541,684 81.554 2,610,482 18.446 Cynthia Lavoie 11,586,793 81.873 2,565,373 18.127 Murielle Lortie 11,586,693 81.872 2,565,473 18.128 Arthur Rosenthal 11,180,113 78.999 2,972,053 21.001 Frank Baylis 12,945,473 91.473 1,206,693 8.527 Thomas Wellner 12,948,509 91.495 1,203,657 8.505 Vafa Jamali 12,885,003 91.046 1,267,163 8.954

Other Matters

The Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor for the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, at such remuneration as may be determined by the board of directors and an ordinary resolution approving all unallocated restricted share units and deferred share units under the Company's long-term incentive plan, as more particularly described in the Information Circular. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets AI-powered, MRI-guided, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, AI-enhanced planning, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. The TULSA Procedure, performed using the TULSA-PRO system, has the potential of becoming a mainstream treatment modality across the entire prostate disease spectrum; ranging from low-, intermediate-, or high-risk prostate cancer; to hybrid patients suffering from both prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia ("BPH"); to men with BPH only; and also, to patients requiring salvage therapy for radio-recurrent localized prostate cancer. The TULSA Procedure employs real-time MR guidance for precision to preserve patients' urinary continence and sexual function, while killing the targeted prostate tissue via precise sound absorption technology that gently heats it to 55-57°C. TULSA is an incision- and radiation-free "one-and-done" procedure performed in a single session that takes a few hours. Virtually all prostate shapes and sizes can be safely, effectively, and efficiently treated with TULSA. There is no bleeding associated with the procedure; no hospital stay is required; and most TULSA patients report quick recovery to their normal routine. TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, pain palliation of bone metastases, desmoid tumors and osteoid osteoma. Sonalleve has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. Profound is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound's technologies for disease conditions requiring ablation procedures for prostate, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, palliative pain treatment, desmoid tumors, and osteoid osteoma and the success of Profound's commercialization strategy and activities for TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Other factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements are described in Profound's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with U.S. and Canadian securities regulators, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297432

Source: Profound Medical Corp.