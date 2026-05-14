



BANGKOK, May 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Thailand's digital economy is rapidly expanding, bringing with it both unprecedented opportunities and increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges. As organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need to secure digital infrastructure, safeguard sensitive data, and build resilient systems has become more critical than ever. From the rise of cloud adoption and AI-driven technologies to the growing threat of cyberattacks and data breaches, cybersecurity is now at the forefront of business priorities across Thailand.Enterprises across key sectors including banking, healthcare, government, retail, and critical infrastructure are strengthening their cybersecurity frameworks to address evolving threats while ensuring regulatory compliance and business continuity. As cyber risks grow in scale and sophistication, organizations are increasingly adopting proactive, intelligence-driven security strategies that enable them to detect, respond to, and mitigate threats in real time. Building cyber resilience, strengthening data protection, and fostering a security-first culture have become essential priorities across industries.Curated by Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology platforms, the 32nd Edition Cyber Security Summit Thailand 2026 serves as a strategic platform that brings together cybersecurity leaders, technology experts, and industry stakeholders to address the most pressing security challenges facing Thailand's digital ecosystem. The 32nd Edition of the summit will provide a high-impact platform for security leaders to exchange insights, share real-world experiences, and explore innovative solutions that strengthen cyber resilience and support secure digital transformation across industries.Thailand's Cybersecurity Landscape: Addressing Evolving ThreatsThailand's cybersecurity market is witnessing steady growth, with projections estimating it will reach $378 million by 2026, driven by increased investments in digital technologies and the need to secure expanding digital ecosystems. Organizations across the country are significantly increasing their cybersecurity spending, with enterprises expected to allocate substantial budgets toward advanced security solutions and services.However, the rapid pace of digital adoption has also introduced new vulnerabilities. Reports indicate that nearly 72% of organizations in Thailand have experienced cybersecurity breaches, highlighting the urgent need for stronger security frameworks and proactive defense strategies. As cyber threats continue to evolve, businesses must prioritize cyber resilience, enhance infrastructure security, and ensure compliance with emerging regulatory requirements.Additionally, the rising cost of global cybercrime, projected to reach $10.5 trillion by 2026, is placing increased pressure on organizations to strengthen their security posture and adopt advanced technologies such as AI-driven threat detection, cloud security solutions, and zero-trust architectures.Recognizing these challenges, Exito Media Concepts continues to bring its globally recognized Cyber Security Summit series to Thailand, creating a collaborative platform for industry leaders to explore strategies that address emerging threats and drive secure digital innovation.A Platform for Cybersecurity Leaders and InnovatorsThe Cyber Security Summit Thailand 2026 will bring together leading cybersecurity professionals, industry experts, and technology innovators to share insights on the future of cybersecurity in Thailand. The summit will feature distinguished speakers from government bodies, global enterprises, and leading organizations, offering diverse perspectives on building resilient and secure digital ecosystems.Participants will gain valuable insights into how organizations can strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks, manage evolving risks, and leverage emerging technologies to enhance security capabilities. The summit will also provide opportunities for meaningful networking and collaboration, enabling attendees to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and explore strategic partnerships.Event OverviewThe 32nd Edition of the Cyber Security Summit Thailand 2026 is part of Exito's globally recognized series of cybersecurity events, hosted across key international markets.The summit will convene over 200+ CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, Heads of Cybersecurity, Risk Leaders, and technology decision-makers from across industries, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies, the event will deliver actionable insights to help organizations strengthen their security posture and navigate the complexities of modern cyber threats.Date: 29th May 2026Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PMVenue: Hyatt Regency Bangkok SukhumvitWebsite:https://exito-e.com/cybersecuritysummit/thailand/An Agenda Focused on Cyber Resilience and Digital TrustAttendees will explore key cybersecurity priorities shaping Thailand's digital future, including:- AI-Powered Cybersecurity: Enhancing threat detection, response, and governance- Cloud Security & Multi-Cloud Strategies: Securing complex and distributed environments- Cyber Resilience & Risk Management: Building robust frameworks to withstand evolving threats- Data Privacy & Protection: Strengthening trust and ensuring regulatory compliance- Ransomware & Incident Response: Preparing for and mitigating advanced cyber threats- Security in Critical Infrastructure: Safeguarding essential systems and services- Emerging Threat Landscape: Understanding and responding to next-generation cyber risksAbout Exito Media ConceptsExito stands for "success", a principle reflected in every experience we design. With over 15 years of expertise, Exito Media Concepts is a globally recognized B2B events and media organization delivering over 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, and emerging enterprise sectors.Through carefully curated agendas, global speaker communities, and market-driven insights, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes worldwide.For more details on the Cyber Security Summit Thailand 2026, visit:https://exito-e.com/cybersecuritysummit/thailand/For Media Enquiries, please contact:Prakruthi NayakaMedia and PR Executive,Exito Media ConceptsEmail: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.comSource: ExitoCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.