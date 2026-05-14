Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 05:42 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKE E-CIGS UK Ltd: SKE Showcases Flagship Vaping Innovations at Vaper Expo UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading vaping brand SKE made a striking appearance at the recent Vaper Expo UK in Birmingham. Boasting an ultra-large exhibition space on par with a full football field, SKE's booth stood out impressively and featured an interactive football shooting game experience at the expo and attracted significant attention from distributors, retailers, and industry professionals across Europe and beyond.

At the exhibition, SKE unveiled its latest portfolio of flagship products, highlighting the brand's continued focus on innovation, compliance, and user-centric design. Among the standout products presented were the popular SKE Bar and new-generation big puff devices SKE Bar 15K, which drew strong interest for their sleek aesthetics, the Iconic crystal shimmering exterior design, enhanced performance and convenient user experience.

Throughout the event, the SKE booth welcomed hundreds of visitors eager to explore the brand's latest technological developments and discuss emerging trends shaping the global vaping market. The company's professional and modern booth design further reinforced SKE's growing international brand influence and premium positioning within the industry.

"In response to evolving industry regulations and shifting market demands, SKE remains committed to delivering innovative, responsible and diversified product portfolio across multiple categories, tailored to the varying preferences of adult consumers worldwide," said Jack Dong, CEO of SKE. "Participating in international exhibitions like Vaper Expo UK allows us to strengthen industry partnerships, engage directly with the market, and continue driving the evolution of the vaping category."

SKE's successful appearance at the Vaper Expo reflects the brand's continuing global expansion strategy and its commitment to further strengthening its presence across the UK and European markets. With ongoing policy changes in the global vaping sector, SKE remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible development, consistently delivering sustainable, compliant, and high-quality products that prioritize safety, innovation and user experience for both partners and consumers.

About SKE

SKE is a leading vaping brand in the UK and across Europe, renowned for its exceptional user experience, extensive flavor range and product innovation. The brand is committed to advancing industry standards by launching high-quality vaping products that feature distinctive characteristics and sophisticated aesthetics. Through continuous innovation and a user-centric philosophy, SKE delivers convenient and personalized vaping experiences for adult consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit SKE's official website at https://www.skevape.com, or connect with SKE on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skevapeofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skevapeofficial

X: https://x.com/skevapeofficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979920/SKE_Booth_showcases.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979919/SKE_Booth_showcases_no_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ske-showcases-flagship-vaping-innovations-at-vaper-expo-uk-302771817.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.