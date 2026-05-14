Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 05:46 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geek Bar: GEEKBAR showcased its brand strength with a space capsule booth at ShishaMesse and Vaper Expo UK

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8-10, GEEKBAR appeared at both ShishaMesse in Frankfurt, Germany, and Vaper Expo UK in Birmingham,drawing attention with its futuristic "space capsule" themed booth. Designed with silver-white technological aesthetics, rocket-shaped display units, LED screens, product showcase areas, interactive experience zones, and business negotiation spaces, the booth created an immersive environment for adult users and channel partners, combining product experience with brand communication.

Image 1

At the fair, GEEKBAR highlighted its new product, the SPARK. As a pod system device, the SPARK continues the brand's strengths in product design and stable performance. It features a dynamic screen, an 800mAh battery, fast-charging capability, and a mesh coil heating core. Users can choose between pre-filled and refillable pods to suit different usage habits and scenarios.

Image 2

GEEKBAR also showcased products from FASOUL, a brand it distributes, including the FASOUL Q1 PRO and FASOUL C2. The Q1 PRO is known for its lightweight design and dual-mode experience, while the C2 emphasizes quick preheating, smart display, and stable heating performance.

Image 3

FASOUL has gained significant recognition in the Japanese market in recent years. Its Secondary Mode function helps improve the usage efficiency of each stick - enabling the same stick that has already been used once to be used again, thereby extending its usable value. This approach not only improves usage efficiency, but also helps reduce overall consumption costs, offering a more economical option for adult users.

Based on on-site feedback from the ShishaMesse and Vaper Expo UK, GEEKBAR once again demonstrated its popularity in the German market through its highly recognizable space capsule booth, mature product experience, and expanding channel influence. Moving forward, GEEKBAR will continue to adhere to compliant operations, focus on the needs of existing adult users, and drive product innovation, quality experience, and localized market cultivation, bringing more competitive products and brand value to its partners in Germany and Europe.

Nicotine is an addictive chemical. GEEKBAR products are intended for use by existing adult smokers and vapers only.

Contact: Ein Wu, ein.wu@geekvape.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.