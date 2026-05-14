Lexus Of Oakville Recognized for Redefining the Luxury Dealership Experience With 2026 Consumer Choice Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Lexus of Oakville has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Automobile Dealers - Lexus category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition reflects the dealership's commitment to delivering a premium customer experience that extends far beyond the purchase of a vehicle.

Lexus of Oakville has distinguished itself by focusing on every stage of the customer journey, from initial exploration to purchase and ongoing service. The dealership's approach is rooted in providing a seamless, elevated experience that aligns with the luxury and innovation synonymous with the Lexus brand.

"At Lexus of Oakville, our mission is to provide an unparalleled experience at every stage of the customer journey," said the Lexus of Oakville team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering a level of service that goes beyond expectations and truly represents the Lexus standard."

What sets Lexus of Oakville apart is its dedication to consistency, attention to detail, and personalized service. Whether customers are browsing the latest models, finalizing a purchase, or returning for maintenance, the team ensures each interaction is smooth, transparent, and tailored to individual needs.

The dealership offers a full suite of services, including new and pre-owned vehicle sales, financing support, and comprehensive maintenance and repair. Backed by a knowledgeable team and a customer-first philosophy, Lexus of Oakville creates an environment where clients feel confident in their decisions and supported throughout their ownership experience.

In a competitive automotive market, customers are increasingly looking for more than just a transaction. Lexus of Oakville meets this expectation by delivering a refined, relationship-driven approach that prioritizes long-term satisfaction. Its focus on service excellence and attention to every detail has positioned the dealership as a trusted destination for luxury automotive needs in the GTA.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Lexus of Oakville's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the automotive industry and its continued commitment to delivering a superior customer experience.

For more information, visit www.lexusofoakville.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Lexus of Oakville

Lexus of Oakville is a premier luxury automotive dealership serving the Greater Toronto Area, offering new and pre-owned Lexus vehicles along with full-service maintenance and support. With a focus on delivering an elevated, customer-first experience, the dealership is committed to providing exceptional service at every stage of the ownership journey.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lexus-of-oakville-recognized-for-redefining-the-luxury-dealershi-1166621