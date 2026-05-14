Akkodis Recognized in HFS Horizons 2026 Report for Enterprise Ready Agentic AI Services

Global analyst firm positions Akkodis as an Enterprise Innovator in agentic AI services

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, has been recognized in the HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 report, which evaluated 36 of the world's leading service providers on their ability to operationalize agentic AI in real-world enterprise environments.

Image: Akkodis recognized in HFS Horizons Agentic Services, 2026 report. Source: Akkodis

The report positions Akkodis as an Enterprise Innovator, citing its strengths in delivering agentic services grounded in strong data foundations and governed execution. HFS Research notes Akkodis' ability to support enterprise-level transformation, helping organizations scale agentic AI across core workflows while maintaining governance, traceability and operational control, with demonstrated production deployments and measurable business outcomes.

From agentic AI pilots to enterprise production

Agentic AI represents a shift from AI-assisted productivity to autonomous, goal-driven execution embedded into end-to-end workflows. While adoption is accelerating, many enterprises continue to struggle to scale beyond pilots due to challenges related to data readiness, governance, trust and accountability. The HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 report examines which service providers are closing this gap by moving agentic AI from experimentation into enterprise production.

In its assessment, HFS Research highlights Akkodis' focus on governance, data foundations and execution at scale, emphasizing several strengths:

Governed agentic services with measurable impact - Akkodis delivers agentic services that embed governed AI agents into enterprise workflows, improving employee engagement, productivity, and business performance with measurable P&L impact.

Platform-anchored delivery and adoption at scale - AI-Core, Akkodis' industrial AI and agent orchestration platform, together with a productized data architecture, enable context-aware agent execution across enterprise environments, supporting production-scale use cases backed by global AI labs and structured adoption programs.

Data-led architecture with enterprise governance - Akkodis' data-led agentic architecture is operationalized through a structured, multi-phase data pipeline with built-in governance gates, run-time approvals, auditability, and ROI-led use-case prioritization.

Services-as-Software progression - Akkodis is shifting toward Services-as-Software, citing autonomous, reusable agentic components that reduce execution time, increase throughput and accelerate delivery without scaling delivery effort.

Demonstrated outcomes cited by HFS Research

HFS Research highlights production-level outcomes delivered through Akkodis' agentic services, underscoring the real-world impact of governed agentic execution. In the public sector, the report cites Akkodis' work with an Australian education authority where specialized AI agents cut lesson-plan creation time by 50-60%, reducing administrative effort and enabling educators to focus on higher-value work. In manufacturing, HFS points to deployments where Akkodis' agentic intelligence helped a global client reduce take-back orders by 20-30%, cut scrap by 30-40%, and achieve greater than 90% forecasting accuracy, driving meaningful gains in efficiency, quality and decision-making at scale.

"We're proud to be recognized by HFS Research as an Enterprise Innovator in agentic services," said Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis. "As organizations move from AI experimentation to real execution, the challenge isn't ambition - it's delivering agentic AI that can run reliably in production.

At Akkodis, we focus on engineering-led, governed execution that helps enterprises scale agentic AI responsibly across core workflows with trust, accountability and measurable impact."

"Akkodis brings a distinctive engineering-led approach to agentic services, combining deep technical expertise with industry knowledge to embed intelligent agents into complex product and operational environments, enabling enterprises to move from experimentation to scalable, real-world AI impact." said David Cushman, Executive Research Leader, HFS.

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Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

About HFS

HFS Research is a leading research and advisory authority on enterprise transformation, serving Fortune 500 companies with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unparalleled access to Global 2000 executives and deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital business models, HFS empowers organizations to make confident decisions that create sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hfsresearch.com.

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-recognized-in-hfs-horizons-2026-report-for-enterprise-ready-ag-1166439