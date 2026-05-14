The massive renewable energy complex will include 8 GW of solar, 4 GW of wind, 2.04 GW/8.16 GWh of energy storage, and 2.64 GW of coal-fired power. The project is planned to be located in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and deliver clean electricity to the energy-intensive Jiangsu province.Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd, the energy unit of China Datang Corp, has signed an agreement with Jiangsu Guoxin Group and Ordos New Energy Development and Utilization Co., Ltd. to establish a joint venture for the development of the "Meng-Su Power Transmission" project. The project ...

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