Amendments to Armenia's Energy Law permits the development of energy storage systems for the first time, subject to licensing. Systems smaller than 1 MW, or those above 1 MW designed for self-consumption, are exempt from licensing.From ESS News The Armenian government has passed legislation allowing the construction of energy storage systems. The amendment to the country's Energy Law, which has now passed a second and final reading in parliament, sets out the introduction of energy storage systems subject to licensing. Speaking to Armenia's national news agency Armenpress, the country's Minister ...

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