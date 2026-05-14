Germany led the way with the UK and Bulgaria tied in second place, followed by Spain, Hungary, and France.From ESS News Aurora Energy Research's latest European Co-location Markets Attractiveness Report has singled out Germany as the most lucrative region for 2026, followed by the UK and Bulgaria. The report assessed 20 regions in Europe based on their attractiveness to investors looking into co-located renewables. It placed Germany in the top spot due to the market's size and strong IRR potential, relative to a standalone project. The UK and Bulgaria both tie in second place, with the UK highlighted ...

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