Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK's Leading CPG Coupon Validation Platform Now a Part of Eagle Eye

PromoBase, formerly Promotional Payments Solutions (PPS), helps retailers eliminate coupon fraud, reduce manual processes and create smoother checkout experiences for customers

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS and AI technology company that delivers loyalty, personalised promotions and omnichannel marketing solutions for retail, travel and hospitality brands, has launched PromoBase as part of its comprehensive offering for retailers.

PromoBase is the UK and Ireland's leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) coupon validation platform, allowing retailers to instantly verify and collate supplier-issued digital and paper coupons, eliminating coupon fraud, which costs every UK grocer an estimated £1-2 million each year. The integration of PromoBase places these valuable capabilities alongside Eagle Eye's market-leading loyalty, personalisation and promotions engine.

PromoBase covers 99.9% of all third-party coupons registered in the UK generated by CPG brands for sampling campaigns and other marketing activities. These coupons, typically identified by a "99" barcode, are accepted by all major retailers and reimbursed to the brands, but have traditionally sat outside a retailer's promotional ecosystem and present ongoing challenges around fraud, manual processing, and settlement delays.

With PromoBase, retailers gain real-time validation at the till [checkout]. This prevents misuse and fraud at the point of transaction, eliminates paper-based processes and reduces the operational burden associated with coupon handling. For CPG brands, PromoBase enables faster reimbursement to retailers and access to real-time promotion performance data.

"PromoBase addresses the fraud, inefficiency and complexity of managing third-party coupons, all of which have challenged retailers and CPG brands for years," says Tim Mason, Eagle Eye's CEO. "By bringing this capability into our solution suite, we're helping retailers drive efficiency and accuracy in all of their incentive and engagement efforts."

A Unified Platform for Loyalty, Promotions and Validation that Delivers at Enterprise Scale

PromoBase has been delivering measurable results for major UK retailers for over a decade. The Co-op Group, one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives with over 2,300 food stores and annual revenues of over £11 billion, prevented £1.4 million in coupon fraud during its first year using PromoBase. It also reclaimed more than 1,000 hours in operational efficiency by eliminating manual validation processes.

Tesco, the globally recognised UK grocery retail giant, achieved equally dramatic results with PromoBase, reducing the time required to manually validate coupons from 208 days to just one hour, representing a significant leap forward in how retailers can manage CPG promotions at scale.

The launch of PromoBase follows Eagle Eye's acquisition of Promotional Payments Solutions in 2025. For retailers already using the Eagle Eye AIR platform, PromoBase provides an additional layer of value without requiring separate integration or management.

For more information about PromoBase or the Eagle Eye AIR platform, or to arrange an interview with Tim Mason, contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About Eagle Eye
Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalised marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting-edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalisation at scale for enterprise businesses globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more. Each week, more than 1 billion personalised offers are seamlessly executed via our platform, and over 700 million loyalty member wallets are managed worldwide.

AI-powered, API-based and cloud-native, Eagle Eye's enterprise-grade technology is fully certified by the MACH Alliance and has received recognition from leading industry bodies, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and QKS.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uks-leading-cpg-coupon-validation-platform-now-a-part-of-eagle-eye-302770453.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.