Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis as Strategic Advisor; First Member of Delta Gold's Strategic Advisory Panel

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis as Strategic Advisor; First Member of Delta Gold's Strategic Advisory Panel

Delta Gold Technologies plc (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis CEng CSci MIMMM as a Strategic Advisor to Delta and the first member of the Company's Strategic Advisory Panel (the "Panel"). The Panel has been established to support the Board and management in evaluating, prioritising and executing scientific and research investment decisions, including the identification of high-value research programmes, partnerships and commercial pathways.

Strategic Advisory Panel

The proposed Panel is intended to provide independent expertise on Delta's scientific strategy and R&D allocation, with a focus on translating research into defensible intellectual property and commercially relevant applications. The Company expects the Panel, which now includes Dr. Davis, to comprise leading experts from scientific, engineering and industrial disciplines, with research and IP protection backgrounds and to support diligence, risk assessment and opportunity selection across Delta's innovation pipeline.

Appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis

Dr Davis is co-founder and CEO of Oxford Sigma, an advanced research and materials company operating across the UK and USA. He is an experienced technology developer and entrepreneur with a strong track record in translating advanced materials science into commercial applications across fusion, nuclear, and emerging technology sectors. Thomas has led the development of novel materials systems, holds multiple patents, and has published extensively in peer reviewed scientific literature in materials science and engineering.

Dr Davis serves as Chair of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code Section III Division 4 on Fusion Energy Devices, helping to shape global standards, and he regularly briefs policymakers, senior leaders, and industry stakeholders on advanced materials and fusion energy. He holds a DPhil in Materials Science from the University of Oxford and an MEng in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Birmingham and is a Chartered Engineer and Chartered Scientist with the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3).

In his capacity as Strategic Advisor and first member of the Company's newly established Panel, Dr Davis will support Delta in assessing prospective research investments, advising on materials and engineering considerations relevant to the Company's technology roadmap, and helping to identify collaborative opportunities with academic and industrial partners. His experience in scaling advanced materials innovation from laboratory development to IP protection and commercial deployment is expected to strengthen Delta's approach to disciplined R&D investment and value creation.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Gold Technologies plc, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Davis as Strategic Advisor to Delta and the first member of our Strategic Advisory Panel. Dr. Davis combines deep expertise in advanced materials with a strong track record of innovation, IP protection and commercial delivery across highly scientific atomic level science, alongside leadership in the development of international engineering standards. We look forward to working with him as we advance Delta's Research and Intellectual Property roadmap."

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains certain forward - looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions and plans in relation to its research programmes, patent filings and licensing arrangements. Such forward - looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. We seek Safe Harbour.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

For further information contact: