Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
324 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis as Strategic Advisor; First Member of Delta Gold's Strategic Advisory Panel

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis as Strategic Advisor; First Member of Delta Gold's Strategic Advisory Panel

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis as Strategic Advisor; First Member of Delta Gold's Strategic Advisory Panel

Delta Gold Technologies plc (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis CEng CSci MIMMM as a Strategic Advisor to Delta and the first member of the Company's Strategic Advisory Panel (the "Panel"). The Panel has been established to support the Board and management in evaluating, prioritising and executing scientific and research investment decisions, including the identification of high-value research programmes, partnerships and commercial pathways.

Strategic Advisory Panel

The proposed Panel is intended to provide independent expertise on Delta's scientific strategy and R&D allocation, with a focus on translating research into defensible intellectual property and commercially relevant applications. The Company expects the Panel, which now includes Dr. Davis, to comprise leading experts from scientific, engineering and industrial disciplines, with research and IP protection backgrounds and to support diligence, risk assessment and opportunity selection across Delta's innovation pipeline.

Appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis

Dr Davis is co-founder and CEO of Oxford Sigma, an advanced research and materials company operating across the UK and USA. He is an experienced technology developer and entrepreneur with a strong track record in translating advanced materials science into commercial applications across fusion, nuclear, and emerging technology sectors. Thomas has led the development of novel materials systems, holds multiple patents, and has published extensively in peer reviewed scientific literature in materials science and engineering.

Dr Davis serves as Chair of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code Section III Division 4 on Fusion Energy Devices, helping to shape global standards, and he regularly briefs policymakers, senior leaders, and industry stakeholders on advanced materials and fusion energy. He holds a DPhil in Materials Science from the University of Oxford and an MEng in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Birmingham and is a Chartered Engineer and Chartered Scientist with the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3).

In his capacity as Strategic Advisor and first member of the Company's newly established Panel, Dr Davis will support Delta in assessing prospective research investments, advising on materials and engineering considerations relevant to the Company's technology roadmap, and helping to identify collaborative opportunities with academic and industrial partners. His experience in scaling advanced materials innovation from laboratory development to IP protection and commercial deployment is expected to strengthen Delta's approach to disciplined R&D investment and value creation.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Gold Technologies plc, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Davis as Strategic Advisor to Delta and the first member of our Strategic Advisory Panel. Dr. Davis combines deep expertise in advanced materials with a strong track record of innovation, IP protection and commercial delivery across highly scientific atomic level science, alongside leadership in the development of international engineering standards. We look forward to working with him as we advance Delta's Research and Intellectual Property roadmap."

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains certain forward - looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions and plans in relation to its research programmes, patent filings and licensing arrangements. Such forward - looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. We seek Safe Harbour.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)20 7374 2212

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.