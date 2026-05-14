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WKN: A3DXHC | ISIN: VGG0056A1030 | Ticker-Symbol: ACG
Stuttgart
14.05.26 | 08:48
18,300 Euro
-0,54 % -0,100
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACG METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACG METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,00019,40009:08
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 08:18 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ACG METALS LIMITED:Approval of DTC Eligibility to Improve U.S. Trading Liquidity

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG is pleased to announce that its class A ordinary shares (the "Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and provides the primary electronic clearing and settlement infrastructure used by U.S. broker-dealers. DTC eligibility allows transactions in respect of the Company's shares to be settled electronically through DTC's book-entry system.

The approval of DTC eligibility makes it easier for U.S. investors and broker-dealers to trade and settle the Company's shares across a broader range of U.S. brokerage platforms, simplifying the trading process, reducing settlement times and administrative friction, and supporting improved liquidity in the United States.

The Shares also remain eligible for clearing and settlement through the CREST system in the United Kingdom.

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information please contact:

Thirty Three Communications
Communications Advisor
acgmetals-client-success@thirtythreecomms.com

Berenberg
Research Analysts
Richard Hatch
+44 (0) 20 3753 3070

Joint Broker
Jennifer Lee
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Canaccord
Research Analysts
Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374

Joint Broker
James Asensio /Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond
+ 44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Stifel
Research Analysts
Alex Bedwany +44 (0) 7788 392045

Joint Broker
Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald
Research Analysts
Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to build a global, high-margin, copper-focused producer with safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 39.2koz of AuEq in 2025.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

LON: ACG | OTCQX: ACGAF | LON:ACGW | Xetra: ACG | Bond ISIN: NO0013414565

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acg-metals-limited-approval-of-dtc-eligibility-to-improve-us-trading-liquidity-302771593.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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