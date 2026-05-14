Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKQ1 | ISIN: CA9191444020 | Ticker-Symbol: 83PN
Stuttgart
14.05.26 | 08:48
8,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEURA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALEURA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,20009:10
8,0508,20007:30
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 08:26 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Inc Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") reports its unaudited financial and operating results for the three month period ended 31 March 2026.

The complete quarterly reporting package for the Company, including the unaudited financial statements (the "Interim Financial Statement") and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are being filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and posted the Company's website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

Highlights

  • Oil production of 2.0 million bbls, averaging 22,326 bbls/d(1);

  • Oil sales of 1.4 million bbls, resulting in an increase in crude oil inventory;

  • Adjusted opex(2) of US$25.4/bbl, in line with the Company's guidance expectations and operating costs of US$15.6/bbl(3);

  • Adjusted cashflow from operations(2) of US$21.3 million;

  • Purchased the Manora Princess floating storage and offloading ("FSO") vessel for US$15.5 million; and

  • Net cash of US$261.6 million(4), with no debt.

Subsequent to Q1 2026

  • Record monthly oil sales in April 2026 of 0.82 mmbbls at an average realised price of US$110.4/bbl, resulting in US$90.3 million in revenue;

  • Announced a US$7 million project to add four additional well slots to the Nong Yao A platform; and

  • Chartered the Shelf Drilling Enterprise jack-up drilling rig for a term of three years.

(1) Working interest share production before royalties.

(2) Non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section.

(3) Operating cost divided by production.

(4) Includes restricted cash.

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"Our Q1 2026 performance demonstrates the resilience of our portfolio. We generated positive cash flow from operations, even with oil sales only from two months of the quarter, and at relatively low realised prices of US$66.2/bbl. While we are pleased with this outcome, we are excited by the potential of Q2, which we believe is poised for a very strong financial performance. As a result of the potential March sales being deferred into the higher oil price environment in April, we generated revenue of US$90.3 million in April, nearly as much as our total revenue for Q1.

While we have no control over global benchmark oil prices, we do have control over our operations, and on that front, we have recorded another strong performance, with both operating costs and production outcomes exactly in line with our guidance expectations.

We are also remaining nimble with our work programme, and have moved swiftly to set ourselves up for more drilling in the near term, both by way of a long-term contract to charter the Enterprise drilling rig, and by expanding our Nong Yao facility to expedite drilling on what is our most profitable field.

We remain focused on growing our business too. That includes progressing both exploration and development planning work in relation to our large farm-in blocks G1/65 and G3/65 where we are earning a 40% working interest(1). At the same time we continue to pursue a suite of inorganic opportunities, guided always by the principle of adding value for our stakeholders through growth."

(1) Transfer of interest subject to Thailand government approval.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3214E_1-2026-5-14.pdf

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/valeura-energy-inc-announces-first-quarter-2026-results-1166850

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.