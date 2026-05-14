Rooftop solar in Australia provides the cheapest, cleanest and most reliable domestic energy in history.About 40% of Australian dwellings have rooftop PV, which is the highest rate in the world. Australia generates more solar electricity per person than any other country, from rooftop PV and solar farms. A fully installed 10 kW system in Australia costs around $10,000 and lasts about 20 years. For many homeowners, the required rate of return on investing in rooftop PV is the house mortgage rate (6%), which equates to a tax-free real interest rate of about 2% after subtracting inflation. Real world ...

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