Highlights

Granted Patent covers the design of VIVI Cap Smart across major international, growing market

Strengthens the Company's intellectual property position in one of the world's largest healthcare and consumer markets

Supports commercialization strategy and strategic discussions with appliance manufacturers

Design term extends through May 16, 2039

Company enters into financing arrangement to support inventory build for growing portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that its Indian design application No. 417105-001 (the "Design") for the VIVI Cap Smart has now been formally granted by the Indian Patent Office.

The Design protects key design aspects of the Company's VIVI Cap Smart device, which has already begun sales globally. VIVI Cap Smart builds on the success of the original VIVI Cap, which provides continuous protection for insulin and GLP-1 pens against temperature fluctuations without the need for user intervention or maintenance. Insulin and GLP-1, if exposed to temperatures outside of room temperature, can weaken or damage the medicine, causing sub optimal treatment. Using its proprietary, space-grade technology, TempraMed's product portfolio protects and prevents insulin and other life-saving medication from being compromised, which reduces wasted medication, as well as negative patient outcomes.

VIVI Cap Smart adds an integrated digital layer designed to support daily medication management by enabling users to track injection timing automatically and maintain an accurate log of insulin usage through an optional connected mobile application. This important data can be stored, tracked and shared with healthcare providers to ensure an integrated treatment plan.

Without limiting the scope of the Design, it shows elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, such as:

Continuous temperature protection around the medication

Portable, durable and easy handling

On board timer and electronics for, supporting adherence and remote monitoring

These capabilities position VIVI Cap Smart at the intersection of home healthcare, digital health, and connected medical devices, supporting TempraMed's strategy to expand beyond single-injection protection into scalable, multi-format medication management solutions.

"India represents one of the world's most significant diabetes markets, with approximately 89.8 million adults living with diabetes today and that number projected to reach 156.7 million by 20501," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "The grant of our Indian design protection is an important milestone in TempraMed's global IP strategy and strengthens our ability to commercialize VIVI Cap Smart in a market where millions of patients depend on temperature-sensitive injectable medications every day. As TempraMed expands its global footprint across North America, Europe, Asia and other high-growth healthcare markets, protecting our core innovations is essential to building long-term competitive advantage, supporting partner confidence and creating durable shareholder value. Strong patent and design protection allow us to defend our technology, accelerate commercialization and continue advancing our mission to become a global leader in temperature-controlled medication management."

The Indian Design grant builds on TempraMed's growing portfolio of granted patents and designs across key international jurisdictions, including recent grants in other major international markets. Together, these milestones support the Company's multi-year strategy to scale globally, introduce new product categories, and expand partnerships across healthcare systems, pharmacy networks, and medical device ecosystems.

With a strong foundation of patented, FDA-registered technologies and increasing validation from clinicians and distribution partners worldwide, including validation of its return on investment (ROI) model for insurance payors as verified by hundreds of clinicians recommending TempraMed's VIVI Cap to patients. For more information on the ROI validation of VIVI Cap, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 11, 2026. TempraMed continues to advance its mission of ensuring the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of life-saving medications.

Royalty Purchase Agreement

The Company also announces it has renewed its royalty purchase agreement dated May 11, 2026 (the "Renewed RPA") with an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"). The Renewed RPA supersedes the prior royalty purchase agreement between the Company and the Purchaser dated October 6, 2023 (as amended), although the terms of the Renewed RPA remain substantially similar to those of the original agreement, which are disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Under the Renewed RPA, the Purchaser has agreed to pay the Company US$500,000 (delivered as a net cash payment of approximately US$365,000 after settlement of the balance outstanding under the prior agreement) in exchange for the right to receive 10% of the Company's group revenues, together with a recurring monthly service charge and a one-time administrative charge. The Company's obligations under the Renewed RPA are secured by a continuing security interest over substantially all of the Company's assets. The Renewed RPA also contains negative covenants restricting the Company's ability to incur additional indebtedness above US$1,000,000, sell assets outside the ordinary course, and other customary covenants and default provisions. The Company may repay all amounts outstanding under the Renewed RPA anytime after August 11, 2026, subject to providing the Purchaser 30 days' notice.

The Company will use the funds from the Renewed RPA to support its inventory.

Further details regarding the prior royalty purchase agreement are disclosed in Note 7(b) to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to maintain the Indian Design including payment of maintenance fees and any other required action for maintaining the design; the expected scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property position in India and globally; the Company's commercialization strategy, including the anticipated role of the Design in supporting commercialization; the Company's plans to pursue potential strategic partnerships, including with potential commercialization potential partners; the anticipated market opportunity for VIVI Cap Smart in India and across Asia; the Company's plans to expand into multi-dose and multi-format medication storage systems; the Company's ability to develop new product categories and expand its global IP portfolio; the anticipated benefits of the Company's products to patients, clinicians and healthcare systems; the Company's intended use of the proceeds from the Renewed RPA; the Company's ability to comply with the covenants and other obligations under the Renewed RPA; and the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenue to satisfy its obligations under the Renewed RPA.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the granted design will provide meaningful commercial protection; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to pursue its commercialization and IP strategies; that suitable commercialization partners will be identified and engaged on acceptable terms; that market conditions in India and Asia will support demand for the Company's products and technology platform; that clinicians, distributors and other stakeholders will continue to support the Company's products; that the Company will continue to comply with its obligations under the Renewed RPA; that the Company will generate sufficient revenue to meet its royalty payment and service charge obligations under the Renewed RPA; and that no event of default under the Renewed RPA will occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: failure to complete the required formalities for design grant or maintenance; challenges in enforcing intellectual property rights in foreign jurisdictions, including India; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; the Company's ability to identify and secure commercialization partners on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Design or other intellectual property rights may not translate into commercial sales, revenue or partnerships; the risk that statistics or third-party data regarding patient populations and market opportunity referenced in this press release may not reflect actual demand for the Company's products; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage and smart refrigeration technologies; general economic, market, and business conditions; the risk of an event of default under the Renewed RPA and the resulting accelerated repayment obligations; the restrictions imposed by the negative covenants in the Renewed RPA on the Company's ability to incur additional indebtedness, enter into other revenue-based financings, or undertake certain corporate transactions; the impact of the security interest granted under the Renewed RPA on the Company's assets; the cross-default provisions in the Renewed RPA which could trigger acceleration in the event of a default under other agreements; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, as disclosed in its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 https://diabetesatlas.org/data-by-location/country/india

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297356

Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.