Low-cost solar PV enables to turn CO2 from an unwanted burden into a precious raw material and sequestered in materials with many applications. This effectively reframes carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration as a monetizable carbon dioxide removal option. Three recent studies on electricity-based carbon fiber, silicon carbide, and graphene aimed at enabling large-scale negative emissions by 2050.Reaching net zero emissions by 2050 is achievable, whereby any amount of residual and unavoidable CO2 emissions must be compensated by carbon sinks, either natural or artificial. Unlike carbon ...

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