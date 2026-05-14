Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) has arranged a JPY 9 billion ($57 million) syndicated loan for Q.ENEST Holdings, the power business spun out of Hanwha Japan in 2023, to finance an 80 MW portfolio of distributed low-voltage solar assets across Japan. div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8"> ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...