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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Mitrade EU: Mitrade Launches Trumponomics Ebook; Strait of Hormuz Crisis Stokes Europe's Energy Volatility

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD broker Mitrade today announced the release of its new ebook, Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026, for European readers seeking to understand a year of cross-asset volatility. The launch comes as Brent crude has held above $100 a barrel reaching a four-year high following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran conflict.

The macroeconomic backdrop continues to evolve. On 28 April, the UAE - OPEC's third-largest oil producer - announced it will leave the group effective 1 May, further increasing uncertainty, according to Bloomberg. This development follows Trump administration tariffs and Federal Reserve moves that have driven repeated price swings across global markets. For European traders, headlines around the war and supply disruptions have had ripple effects across Brent, the DAX, the euro, and LNG.

With volatility becoming the 2026 regime, Mitrade's new ebook revisits key flashpoints of Trump's second term and explores the psychology behind market overshoots, providing insight into how prices have responded to geopolitics.

"A decision in Washington can move global markets, with its impact running through Brent, LNG, and the manufacturing and agricultural chains they support. For a European trader, a US headline may only show up days later in related assets such as material or agricultural stocks. The ebook demonstrates these connections, so the cycle becomes a sequence, not a surprise," said Kevin Lai, VP at Mitrade Group.

"Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026" is available today as a free resource, part of Mitrade's effort to support a better understanding of financial markets.

About Mitrade
Mitrade EU Ltd is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, FSCA, FSC and CMA. The brand offers access to global markets, connecting 7M+ traders to 970+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, and shares.

Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/5962870/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrade-launches-trumponomics-ebook-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-stokes-europes-energy-volatility-302770784.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.