AVADO and Wellhub Launch First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Support HR and L&D Professionals Advancing Their Careers

New UK CIPD learners at Avado will receive a Wellhub membership at no additional cost, combining accredited qualifications with access to fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and sleep support through one wellbeing platform, the most comprehensive offering of its kind for ambitious UK HR professionals serious about accelerating their careers

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado, a leading provider of online HR training and CIPD qualifications, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Wellhub, the global corporate wellbeing platform that gives users access to fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, sleep, and recovery support through a single membership.

Beginning May 5, 2026, every new UK learner enrolling in an Avado CIPD qualification will receive a Wellhub membership included as part of their studies at no additional cost.

The partnership marks a major first for both companies, making Avado the first HR qualification provider in the UK to integrate comprehensive wellbeing support of this scale directly into an accredited learning programme. Traditionally offered as an employee benefit through employers, Wellhub will now be integrated directly into a professional learning experience for the first time in the UK. By giving HR and L&D professionals access to Wellhub during their studies, the partnership allows learners to experience firsthand how wellbeing support can improve focus, resilience, energy, and sustained performance throughout their careers.

The collaboration reflects a growing shift in how organisations think about wellbeing: not as a perk, but as a strategic investment in people and business performance. As the professionals responsible for shaping workplace culture, learning, and employee benefits strategies inside their organisations, Avado learners will gain direct insight into the role wellbeing can play in driving engagement, productivity, and retention.

Through Wellhub, learners can access gyms and studios, mindfulness and sleep apps like Headspace and Calm, nutrition support including MyFitnessPal, live and on-demand classes, and wellbeing resources designed to support both physical and mental health.

Supporting Performance Beyond the Qualification

As part of the programme, Avado learners will receive access to Wellhub's wellbeing network, including:

Premium mindfulness and sleep apps including Headspace and Calm

A network of more than 100,000 fitness and wellness partners globally, including gyms, studios, yoga, climbing, racquet sports, and boutique fitness experiences

Nutrition and recovery support through partners including MyFitnessPal

Live-streamed and on-demand classes across multiple disciplines

Personal wellbeing resources spanning fitness, nutrition, and mental health support

Unlike traditional gym membership offerings, Wellhub gives users the flexibility to personalize wellbeing around their lifestyle and goals - whether through fitness, mindfulness, sleep, or recovery support.

The partnership is the first of its kind in UK professional learning, combining accredited qualifications with integrated wellbeing support to help learners perform at their best throughout their studies and beyond.

Building the Future of Career Support for HR Professionals

The Wellhub partnership is the latest step in Avado's broader investment in supporting learners beyond qualification outcomes alone.

Over recent years, Avado has expanded its learner support ecosystem through initiatives including:

Avado Connect, a community platform for networking, peer support, and mentorship

Career Accelerator, a CPD-accredited programme focused on practical, job-ready HR skills

And now, integrated wellbeing support through Wellhub

Together, these initiatives establish Avado as a leading choice for HR and L&D professionals serious about accelerating their careers, combining accredited qualifications, structured career support, peer community and now market-leading wellbeing in a single offering.

"For more than a decade, Avado has supported HR and L&D professionals to grow their careers, and this partnership represents the next evolution of that support," said Alexis Regan, CEO at Avado. "We wanted to go beyond the traditional learning experience and give our learners access to tools that genuinely support how they perform every day - from fitness and sleep to mindfulness and recovery. This partnership with Wellhub allows us to do exactly that, while setting a new standard for professional learning in the UK."

For Wellhub, the partnership represents a new opportunity to support professionals earlier in their career journeys and help embed wellbeing into the future of work from the start.

"At Wellhub, we believe wellbeing and performance are deeply connected," said Miguel de Apellaniz, VP and UK Country Lead at Wellhub. "This partnership gives HR and L&D professionals the opportunity to experience the Wellhub Effect firsthand while advancing their careers. These are the people shaping employee experience and wellbeing strategies inside organisations every day. By embedding wellbeing directly into the learning journey, we're helping professionals not only support their own performance, but better understand the impact wellbeing can have across the workforce."

What's Next

Over the coming year, Avado and Wellhub will collaborate on a series of initiatives designed to support the wider HR community, including:

Healthy Minds, High Growth, a live event series exploring wellbeing and professional performance

A co-authored report on workplace growth and wellbeing trends in the UK

A webinar series focused on learning, resilience, and sustainable high performance for HR and L&D professionals

The partnership launches for new UK Avado learners on May 5, 2026.

About Avado

Avado is a leading provider of CIPD qualifications in the UK and Middle East. For more than a decade, Avado has partnered with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) to help HR and L&D professionals develop the skills and confidence to grow their careers. More than 50,000 learners have studied with Avado across its accredited professional programmes. For more information, visit www.avadolearning.com.

About Wellhub

Wellhub is a corporate wellness platform that connects employees to the best options for fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and sleep. Through a single subscription that costs less than a traditional gym membership, employees can get unlimited access to over 100,000 gyms, studios and wellness apps. Over 50,000 companies in 18 countries use Wellhub. For more information, visit www.wellhub.com.

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