Sage Global Services Limited: Sage appoints new Chief Product Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

LONDON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the appointments of Krish Vitaldevara as Chief Product Officer and Anand Swaminathan as Chief Strategy Officer.

Krish Vitaldevara and Anand Swaminathan, will join Sage's Executive Leadership Team on 18th May and 15th June respectively, and will be based in the company's San Jose, California office.

As Chief Product Officer, Krish Vitaldevara will be responsible for Sage's global product and platform strategy, innovation roadmap and delivery, ensuring the company continues to develop trusted, intuitive and intelligent AI solutions that help customers succeed.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Anand Swaminathan will lead Sage's corporate strategy, growth priorities and long-term value creation agenda, working closely with the Executive Leadership Team to support the execution of Sage's strategy.

Steve Hare, CEO, Sage said:

"Krish and Anand are proven leaders with deep experience building and scaling world-class products and businesses. Their appointments reflect our continued investment in innovation and growth, and I'm excited about the impact they'll have for our customers, colleagues and partners."

Krish Vitaldevara, Chief Product Officer, said:

"I'm excited to be joining Sage at such an important moment for the business. Sage has a unique purpose, a strong customer focus and culture, and a compelling opportunity to lead in intelligent, trusted solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. I'm looking forward to working with the team to continue evolving the product portfolio and delivering meaningful impact for customers."

Anand Swaminathan, Chief Strategy Officer, said:

"Sage has a clear strategy and a powerful position in the market. I'm thrilled to join the business and to help shape the next phase of growth, building on Sage's strengths and ensuring we continue to create long-term value for customers, colleagues and shareholders."

Biographical information

Krish Vitaldevara - Chief Product Officer

Krish leads Sage's global product strategy and delivery, helping shape trusted, AI-powered financial technology for businesses and accountants around the world.

Before joining Sage, Krish was General Manager and Executive Vice President at Salesforce following its successful acquisition of Informatica, where he led the integration of products, people, and processes. He also held General Manager and technology senior leadership roles at NetApp, Google, and Microsoft.

With more than 25 years' experience building and scaling AI-first platforms and products for large enterprises, Krish holds more than 30 patents across distributed systems, trust and safety, and anomaly detection.

Anand Swaminathan - Chief Strategy Officer

Anand leads Sage's corporate strategy, growth priorities, and long-term value creation agenda, working closely with the Executive Leadership Team to support the execution of Sage's strategy.

Prior to joining Sage, he was a Senior Partner at McKinsey, where he advised management teams and boards across industries on AI transformation, technology-enabled growth and enterprise transformation. He also held senior roles within Accenture Digital, helping scale the business globally and supporting its growth across strategy, data, AI, cloud, and digital product development.

Alongside his executive career, Anand is an author and investor, and serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees at Case Western Reserve University, where he earned his MBA and degree in Economics.



About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow.

By digitalising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our AI-powered platform connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights.

Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

Q: What is Sage announcing today?

A: Sage is announcing the appointments of Krish Vitaldevara as Chief Product Officer and Anand Swaminathan as Chief Strategy Officer. Both executives will join Sage's Executive Leadership Team and will help support the company's continued focus on innovation, AI-powered product development, strategic execution, and long-term growth.Q: Why is Sage appointing a Chief Product Officer and Chief Strategy Officer now?

A: These appointments reflect Sage's continued focus on innovation, execution, and long-term growth. As Sage continues to scale globally and invest in AI-powered products and platforms, the company is strengthening its leadership team with additional expertise in product innovation, technology, and strategic execution.

Q: What will the Chief Product Officer focus on at Sage?

A: As Chief Product Officer, Krish Vitaldevara will lead Sage's global product and platform strategy, innovation roadmap, and delivery. His focus will include advancing trusted, intuitive, and intelligent AI-powered solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

Q: What will the Chief Strategy Officer focus on at Sage?

A: As Chief Strategy Officer, Anand Swaminathan will lead Sage's corporate strategy, growth priorities, and long-term value creation agenda. He will work closely with the Executive Leadership Team to support the execution of Sage's strategy across the business.

Q: Why are these appointments significant for Sage?

A: Krish Vitaldevara and Anand Swaminathan bring extensive experience across AI, cloud platforms, enterprise technology, and large-scale business transformation. Their leadership will help Sage continue to innovate for customers while supporting long-term, sustainable growth.

Q: Where will Krish Vitaldevara and Anand Swaminathan be based?

A: Krish Vitaldevara and Anand Swaminathan will be based in Sage's San Jose, California office and will join Sage's Executive Leadership Team on 18 May and 15 June 2026 respectively.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Media Contact Erin Brooks erin.brooks@sage.com 561-693-9471