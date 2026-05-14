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Dow Jones News
14.05.2026 09:33 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
official list notice 
14-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

14/05/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
4.03% Notes due 14/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 each Debt and 
and integral multiples thereof)                            debt-like     XS3378876273   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: SW (Finance) I PLC 
 
Sub-Class A23 - 6.875% Class A Guaranteed Bonds due 14/11/2034; fully paid;      Debt and 
(Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like     XS3368929702   --  
in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                   securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
5.45% Green Callable Notes due 14/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of AUD100,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3376339605   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
11.75% Notes due 14/05/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of PKR1,000,000 Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like     XS3377655058   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Callable 4.52% Green Transition Notes due 14/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
denominations of USD1,000,000 each)                          debt-like     XS3377661619   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 14/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3295273521   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 14/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3295273448   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 

Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 
 
3.625% Reset Callable Notes due 13/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS3373528127   --  
(and including) EUR199,000)                              securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 427307 
EQS News ID:  2327280 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2327280&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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