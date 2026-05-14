Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 14-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 4.03% Notes due 14/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3378876273 -- securities Issuer Name: SW (Finance) I PLC Sub-Class A23 - 6.875% Class A Guaranteed Bonds due 14/11/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3368929702 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 5.45% Green Callable Notes due 14/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of AUD100,000 each) debt-like XS3376339605 -- securities 11.75% Notes due 14/05/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of PKR1,000,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3377655058 -- securities Callable 4.52% Green Transition Notes due 14/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3377661619 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 14/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295273521 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 14/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295273448 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 3.625% Reset Callable Notes due 13/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3373528127 -- (and including) EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 427307 EQS News ID: 2327280 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)