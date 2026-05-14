A Cornell University research team developed a control framework that simultaneously considers past and future conditions when determining solar panel tilt angle. The researchers told pv magazine it is designed to be plug-and-play, allowing for software developers and solar operators to incorporate their optimization algorithms directly into the framework.Researchers from Cornell University in the United States have developed a novel control framework for agrivoltaic systems designed to address the challenge of balancing a system's energy generation with crop light requirements. "While scientists ...

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