DJ Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc (EPRA LN) Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.8348 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5192899 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN LEI Code: 222100QO3TG8Z3F0JO91 Sequence No.: 427403 EQS News ID: 2327630 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2327630&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)