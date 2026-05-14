S&P Dow Jones Indices: SharkNinja Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Flowers Foods and F&G Annuities & Life to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) will replace Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Flowers Foods will replace CSG Systems Intl Inc. (NASD: CSGS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 18. NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) is acquiring CSG Systems Intl in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) will replace Mister Car Wash Inc. (NASD: MCW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 19. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. is acquiring Mister Car Wash in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 18, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition SharkNinja SN Consumer Discretionary May 18, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Flowers Foods FLO Consumer Staples May 18, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Flowers Foods FLO Consumer Staples May 18, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion CSG Systems Intl CSGS Industrials May 19, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition F&G Annuities & Life FG Financials May 19, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Mister Car Wash MCW Consumer Discretionary

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