Bioz, Inc.: PLAS-LABS Simplifies Scientific Validation With Automated Citation Tracking Powered by Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. a leading platform for uniting scientific validation with researcher's product experience, is pleased to continue its collaboration with PLAS-LABS , a trusted provider of glove boxes and controlled environment enclosures designed to support a wide range of laboratory and research applications. Through the implementation of Bioz Badges , PLAS-LABS is enabling researchers to seamlessly access publication data tied directly to its products, without adding manual overhead for its internal team.

By integrating Bioz Badges across key product webpages, PLAS-LABS provides scientists with immediate visibility into peer-reviewed publications that reference its containment and isolation systems. This allows users to explore real-world applications, evaluate performance in experimental settings, and make more informed purchasing decisions directly from the product webpage.

For PLAS-LABS, the automated nature of Bioz has been especially impactful. By automating the surfacing and curation of scientific publications, Bioz delivers continuously updated, relevant evidence directly to customers, enhancing visibility and confidence in product performance.

"Bioz makes it easy for us to provide our customers with the scientific validation they're looking for, without requiring additional effort from our team," said Patrick Regan, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PLAS-LABS. "The automated nature of the platform is incredibly valuable, and it allows us to deliver a better experience for our users."

"Our focus has always been on supporting researchers with reliable, high-quality equipment," added Mike Regan , President of PLAS-LABS. "With Bioz, we can now complement that with real-world evidence that shows how our products are used in scientific research, which is a meaningful enhancement for our customers."

While headquartered in the United States, PLAS-LABS supports a global customer base through an international distributor network of over 100 partners, extending its reach into laboratories worldwide. With Bioz, the company is further strengthening its commitment to accessibility and transparency by making publication data readily available at the point of product evaluation.

Dr. Karin Lachmi , co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz, shares, "PLAS-LABS highlights the growing importance of embedding scientific validation directly into the digital customer journey. By making publication data easily accessible, they are aligning with how modern researchers evaluate and select products."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About PLAS-LABS

PLAS-LABS is a U.S.-based manufacturer of acrylic glove boxes, isolation systems, and controlled environment enclosures used in laboratory and research settings. As a family-run business with decades of experience, PLAS-LABS provides reliable containment solutions to customers worldwide through a network of over 100 international distributors.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/plas-labs-simplifies-scientific-validation-with-automated-citation-tr-1166044