NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXDC) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "offering") of 87.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. If the option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the offering will be $2.0 billion, and the Company will have 100.6 million outstanding shares of common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 14, 2026 under the ticker symbol "BXDC." The offering is expected to close on May 15, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.The Company intends to invest the net proceeds from the offering primarily in newly-constructed, income-generating, stabilized data center assets in accordance with the Company's investment strategy.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers. BNP PARIBAS, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale, BBVA, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Agricole CIB, MUFG, Santander and TD Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Blackstone Capital Markets, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Independence Point Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Ramirez & Co., Inc., Roberts & Ryan and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); and Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on May 13, 2026. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Blackstone Digital Infrastructure TrustBlackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust is a newly organized company focused on acquiring and owning mission-critical data center assets that power the modern digital economy. BXDC targets newly-constructed, income-generating, stabilized data center properties leased to investment-grade hyperscale tenants on long-term contracts. Our investment strategy is designed to generate stable, long-term cash flows and deliver current income to shareholders, with growth potential through contractual rent escalations and accretive acquisition opportunities. BXDC is externally managed by an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), the world's largest alternative asset manager and the largest financial investor in data center and digital infrastructure assets globally.About BlackstoneBlackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds.Forward-Looking Statements and Other MattersThis press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "focused," "target," "objective," "strategy," "conviction," "seeks," "position" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement related to the offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and the registration statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.ContactsInvestor and Public Affairs ContactsInvestors:Blackstone+1 (888) 756-8443BlackstoneShareholderRelations@Blackstone.comMedia:Jeffrey KauthJeffrey.Kauth@Blackstone.com

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