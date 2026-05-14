Global solar PV capacity reached around 2,974 GW by end-2025, with nearly 698 GW added in 2025. The sector, however, is shifting from rapid deployment to integration challenges, as high penetration rates drive curtailment, storage demand, grid constraints, and evolving policy and market designs.It took the solar industry more than 40 years to install its first terawatt of capacity. It took less than three years to nearly triple that. Global cumulative installed PV capacity reached approximately 2,974 GW by the end of 2025, according to the IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme's 13th annual ...

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