Ratul Puri, chairman of Hindustan Power, tells pv magazine that India's battery energy storage system (BESS) market is moving from aggressive tendering toward large-scale project execution, as the country increasingly prioritizes grid integration, transmission readiness and long-term supply resilience. India pv magazine: India has set ambitious renewable energy targets for 2030. In your view, what are the biggest bottlenecks today in scaling renewable energy project deployment? Ratul Puri: We are seeing India's renewable sector shift from rapid capacity addition to more coordinated, system-level ...

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