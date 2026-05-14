Lansdowne Partners has launched a venture capital fund focused on backing high potential UK companies emerging from the country's world class university research base and start up ecosystem. The fund announces a first close of $150 million and will hold a second and final close in December, with indicated interest in excess of the fund cap of $200 million. The fund is anchored by British Business Bank, Aviva Investors, and Lloyds Banking Group, with additional backing from Lansdowne investors and internal partners' capital.

With this strong institutional support, the fund aims to bridge the gap between early-stage innovation and global commercial success. Lansdowne Partners strongly believes that this strategy offers exceptional potential returns given UK IP is often significantly undervalued relative to international peers. To realise this potential, Lansdowne Partners will work closely with founders to develop their ideas ambitiously, while maintaining rigorous financial discipline.

Lansdowne Partners are well-placed to deliver this combination given their history in developing this venture ecosystem. They have been one of the first funders of key innovation platforms such as Oxford Science Enterprises, IP Group, Entrepreneur First, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and Northern Gritstone. Directly, Lansdowne Partners has also been a major early investor in several of the first batch of scale-up winners, with six such investments already reaching unicorn status (Oxford Science Enterprises, Oxford Nanopore, Raspberry Pi, Oxford Ionics, TechMet and Helsing), alongside its transformative financial and strategic support for Tungsten West, central to the renewal of the UK's critical minerals sector.

This strategy will seek to leverage the UK's strength in innovation, rooted in its research universities and regional centres of expertise, to back globally competitive capabilities that are increasingly relevant to the industries of the future, including healthcare data, quantum computing, natural capital, advanced materials, semiconductors, and defence technology, as well as complimentary sectors where secure supply chains and domestic capability are becoming increasingly important.

Peter Davies, Partner and Head of Developed Markets at Lansdowne Partners, said:

"We are incredibly excited to be working alongside such a strong group of institutional partners on this initiative. The UK has at least as much intellectual property per capita as any country in the world. Yet too often the companies built around those ideas struggle to access the capital needed to scale globally.

"By backing a concentrated set of exceptional businesses with substantial capital and disciplined strategic guidance, we aim to help them realise their potential to be global leaders and drive domestic economic growth while delivering strong returns for our investors."

Christine Hockley, Managing Director and Co-Head of Funds at British Business Bank, said:

"The UK has one of the world's largest venture capital markets, but there remains a significant opportunity to increase participation from domestic institutional investors. We are now seeing tangible momentum behind the Mansion House agenda, with pension funds and insurers increasingly looking at how they can access the growth potential of UK companies. Lansdowne's first close is a strong example of progress in the mobilisation of UK institutional capital into the UK's innovation economy."

Anthony Barker, Director, Venture Capital, at Aviva Investors, said:

"We are very pleased to partner with Lansdowne Partners on its new fund, reflecting our continued commitment to helping the UK get ready for the future by backing ambitious, high-growth science and technology companies. We believe Lansdowne's experience and its disciplined approach to capital deployment positions the Fund well to nurture the next generation of UK scale-ups, which we believe can also support long-term investment outcomes."

Robin Scher, Head of Strategic Investments at Lloyds Banking Group, said:

"Our investment reflects the Group's commitment to closing the funding gap that can hold back the UK's most innovative businesses from scaling. By backing this fund, we're supporting technology companies with a UK intellectual property edge to build global leaders, drive growth of the UK economy and deliver on our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514950424/en/

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