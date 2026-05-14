DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 14-May-2026 / 08:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets DATE: May 13, 2026 Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013 It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities. Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme. ISIN Issue Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS3377443893 13.05.2026 21.05.2027 USD 10.000.000,00 XS3377443620 13.05.2026 21.05.2027 EUR 10.000.000,00 XS3377658581 13.05.2026 24.05.2027 EUR 50.000.000,00 XS3377658409 13.05.2026 24.05.2027 USD 50.000.000,00 XS3377443976 13.05.2026 01.06.2027 USD 50.000.000,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

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ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 427416 EQS News ID: 2327658 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 14, 2026 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)