Armlogi Holding Corp. Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

WALNUT, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2026, ended March 31, 2026.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, total revenue increased 2.3% year-over-year to $142.7 million, driven by 19.9% growth in warehousing services revenue, which reached $55.5 million. Transportation services revenue declined 6.4% to $87.1 million, reflecting a continued shift in customer mix toward cross-border e-commerce platforms that bundle delivery services. The Company recorded a net loss of $15.4 million, or $(0.35) per basic and diluted share, for the nine-month period, compared with a net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the prior-year period. As of March 31, 2026, the Company operated twelve warehouses across the United States with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 3.9 million square feet.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights (Three Months Ended March 31, 2026)

Total revenue of $41.7 million , compared to $45.8 million in the prior-year quarter, representing a decrease of 9.1%.

, compared to $45.8 million in the prior-year quarter, representing a decrease of 9.1%. Warehousing services revenue of $18.6 million , representing an increase of 7.3% year-over-year.

, representing an increase of 7.3% year-over-year. Transportation services revenue of $23.1 million , representing a decrease of 19.1% year-over-year, reflecting customer mix shift toward cross-border e-commerce platforms with bundled delivery services.

, representing a decrease of 19.1% year-over-year, reflecting customer mix shift toward cross-border e-commerce platforms with bundled delivery services. Gross loss of $1.9 million (gross margin of -4.5%), compared to gross profit of $0.3 million (gross margin of 0.6%) in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting temporary labor costs associated with significant inventory reorganization across the Company's California warehouses during the quarter.

(gross margin of -4.5%), compared to gross profit of $0.3 million (gross margin of 0.6%) in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting temporary labor costs associated with significant inventory reorganization across the Company's California warehouses during the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $3.3 million , representing a decrease of 25.7% year-over-year.

, representing a decrease of 25.7% year-over-year. Net loss of $5.1 million , or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.09) per share, in the prior-year quarter.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.09) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Cash and restricted cash of $7.1 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $13.6 million as of June 30, 2025.





First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights (Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026)

Total revenue of $142.7 million , representing an increase of 2.3% year-over-year.

, representing an increase of 2.3% year-over-year. Warehousing services revenue of $55.5 million , representing an increase of 19.9% year-over-year, driven by expanded operations at the Company's Georgia, Illinois, and Ontario, California facilities.

, representing an increase of 19.9% year-over-year, driven by expanded operations at the Company's Georgia, Illinois, and Ontario, California facilities. Transportation services revenue of $87.1 million , representing a decrease of 6.4% year-over-year.

, representing a decrease of 6.4% year-over-year. Gross loss of $5.1 million (gross margin of -3.6%), compared to gross loss of $2.8 million (gross margin of -2.0%) in the prior-year period.

(gross margin of -3.6%), compared to gross loss of $2.8 million (gross margin of -2.0%) in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses of $10.9 million , essentially flat compared to $10.8 million in the prior-year period.

, essentially flat compared to $10.8 million in the prior-year period. Net loss of $15.4 million , or $(0.35) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the prior-year period.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the prior-year period. Customer geographic diversification: PRC-based customers accounted for approximately 76% of total revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared to approximately 87% in the prior-year period, reflecting continued broadening of the Company's customer base.





Operational Discussion

During the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, Armlogi continued to advance its operational footprint and service mix. Warehousing services revenue grew 19.9% year-over-year, driven primarily by the ramp-up of warehouse operations at the Company's facilities in Georgia, Illinois, and Ontario, California - locations that were added or substantially expanded during the prior fiscal year and continued to gain utilization during the current period. The Ontario, California facility became the second-highest revenue-generating warehouse in California during the period.

The decline in transportation services revenue reflects a structural shift in the cross-border e-commerce market. A growing proportion of the Company's traditional customer base has been transferring outbound order fulfillment to selling platform-operated fulfillment programs, while emerging customer segments served through certain cross-border e-commerce platforms typically utilize delivery services bundled by those platforms. As a result, the Company's transportation service volumes from these segments have declined, even as warehousing service utilization from these same segments has increased - and at higher per-order warehousing service rates than the Company's traditional customer profile.

Gross margin pressure during the third quarter primarily reflected a significant inventory reorganization undertaken across the Company's California warehouses, which generated a temporary increase of approximately $1.3 million in temporary labor expenses without a corresponding increase in revenue during the period.

These dynamics are taking place alongside the Company's previously disclosed strategic initiatives, including the continued buildout of its internal middle-mile transportation network in Southern California and its ongoing investments in internal financial reporting and management infrastructure. The Company believes these initiatives are intended to support stronger operational discipline, enhanced management visibility, and improved unit economics over time.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $7.1 million, compared to $13.6 million as of June 30, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 was $5.5 million, broadly consistent with the prior-year period.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "The third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2026 reflect a period of significant transition for Armlogi. Our warehousing services business continued to grow at a meaningful rate, driven by the ramp-up of newer facilities and a shift in customer mix toward higher-value service profiles. At the same time, we have faced headwinds in our transportation services business as the broader cross-border e-commerce market has continued to evolve. We are taking these challenges seriously and are responding with disciplined operational execution, ongoing investment in the network capacity and infrastructure required to support our long-term competitive position, and a clear focus on the financial and capital structure work needed to support the business through this transition."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 12 warehouses totaling approximately 3.9 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; our business prospects and opportunities; and the expected benefits of our operational initiatives, including the expansion of our internal transportation network. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to successfully implement and scale our internal transportation network; the extent to which anticipated cost efficiencies and operational improvements are realized; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; changes in demand for our services; and our dependence on third-party service providers. These and other factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described above and in our SEC filings.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

**Tables Follow**



ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND JUNE 30, 2025

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 US$ US$ Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,668,304 9,190,277 Accounts receivable and other receivable, net of credit loss allowance of $594,869 and $594,869 18,392,275 22,207,500 Other current assets 783,826 998,925 Prepaid expenses 1,307,390 1,375,646 Loan receivables, net of credit loss allowance of $nil and $nil 1,681,245 3,893,563 Total current assets 24,833,040 37,665,911 Non-current assets Restricted cash 4,398,412 4,387,550 Property and equipment, net 10,074,357 11,259,820 Intangible assets, net 22,259 54,627 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 102,118,310 115,361,185 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 1,408,755 745,547 Other non-current assets 883,125 739,555 Total assets 143,738,258 170,214,195 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,381,753 9,604,783 Contract liabilities 602,808 939,097 Accrued payroll liabilities 663,443 283,150 Convertible notes - 5,292,749 Operating lease liabilities - current 35,351,135 29,280,907 Finance lease liabilities - current 759,787 386,327 Total current liabilities 45,758,926 45,787,013 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities - non-current 83,822,574 98,939,552 Finance lease liabilities - non-current 702,532 397,692 Total liabilities 130,284,032 145,124,257 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,443,079 and 42,250,934 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively 454 422 Additional paid-in capital 20,468,826 16,668,858 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficits) (7,015,054 - 8,420,658 Total stockholders' equity 13,454,226 25,089,938 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 143,738,258 170,214,195

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2026 Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2025 Nine months

Ended

March 31,

2026 Nine months

Ended

March 31,

2025 US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 41,678,009 45,844,322 142,694,036 139,469,900 Costs of services 43,543,277 45,566,202 147,813,653 142,315,578 Gross profit (1,865,268 - 278,120 (5,119,617 - (2,845,678 - Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 3,325,439 4,472,813 10,871,295 10,800,794 Total operating costs and expenses 3,325,439 4,472,813 10,871,295 10,800,794 Loss from operations (5,190,707 - (4,194,693 - (15,990,912 - (13,646,472 - Other (income) expenses: Other income, net (159,603 - (718,025 - (1,200,475 - (2,488,346 - Loss on Disposal of Assets - - - 43,625 Finance costs 36,373 278,385 628,839 367,382 Total other (income) (123,230 - (439,640 - (571,636 - (2,077,339 - Loss before provision for income taxes (5,067,477 - (3,755,053 - (15,419,276 - (11,569,133 - Current income tax expense - - 16,436 - Deferred income tax (recovery) expense - - - (1,506,969 - Total income tax (recovery) expenses - - 16,436 (1,506,969 - Net loss (5,067,477 - (3,755,053 - (15,435,712 - (10,062,164 - Total comprehensive loss (5,067,477 - (3,755,053 - (15,435,712 - (10,062,164 - Basic & diluted net loss per share (0.11 - (0.09 - (0.35 - (0.24 - Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted 45,443,079 41,714,608 44,442,202 41,651,007