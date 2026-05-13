Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 22:24 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AppLife Digital Solutions, Inc.: APPlife Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results; Year-to-Date Revenue Reaches $2.1 Million, Driven by Continued E-Commerce Platform Expansion

Year-to-Date Revenue Surpasses $2 Million as Platform Enhancements, a Lower Operating Cost Base, Expanded Supplier Network and S-1 Effectiveness Position APPlife for Continued Growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and marketplace solutions, today reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Key Highlights:

  • Completed additional technical enhancements to the flagship LiftKits4Less.com e-commerce platform, broadening product inventory selection for Jeep, truck, and SUV owners nationwide.
  • Continued to expand the Company's vendor and supplier network, improving product availability and fulfillment capacity.
  • Received a Notice of Effectiveness for the Company's Form S-1 registration statement on January 26, 2026, a significant capital markets milestone that enhances financial flexibility.
  • Accelerated digital marketing initiatives with more targeted campaigns, driving increased site traffic and improved conversion rates.
  • Continued to execute on the Company's aftermarket automotive strategy through operating subsidiary Sugar Auto Parts, Inc., serving customers nationwide with suspension lift systems and related accessories.

Financial Results Summary:

  • Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $716,661, compared to $894,309 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 totaled $2,075,142, supported by continued enhancements to the Company's e-commerce platform, broader product inventory selection, and ongoing digital marketing initiatives.
  • Gross profit was $130,124 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 versus $226,854 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, representing a gross margin of 18%, compared to 25% in the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
  • Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $503,463 versus $774,701 in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting a reduction in professional fees and costs associated with our regulatory filings following the January 26, 2026 effectiveness of the Company's Form S-1 registration statement, while continued investment in labor, marketing and advertising supported expansion of our Sugar Auto Parts e-commerce operations.
  • Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $(442,562), or $(0.00) per share, compared to a net loss of $(998,866), or $(0.00) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The reduction in our net loss was primarily the result of the lower operating expenses noted above, including reduced professional fees following the effectiveness of our Form S-1 registration statement.
  • The financial information presented above is unaudited and is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for complete financial statements and accompanying notes, including weighted-average shares outstanding used in the calculation of per-share figures.

"The third quarter of fiscal 2026 reflects the ongoing execution of our long-term strategy to build a scalable, efficient, and customer-focused e-commerce platform. With nine-month revenue of more than $2 million, a sequential 35% reduction in operating expenses, a materially narrower net loss, and the January 2026 effectiveness of our Form S-1 registration, we believe APPlife is entering the next phase of growth from a meaningfully stronger foundation. We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, continued platform optimization, and expanding our aftermarket automotive footprint through LiftKits4Less.com and our emerging SugarAutoParts.com multi-seller marketplace," said Michael Hill, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

Outlook and Strategic Focus:

Looking ahead, APPlife is focused on continuing to build a scalable, efficient, and customer-focused e-commerce business. The operational refinements and capital markets milestones achieved during the third quarter-including the January 2026 effectiveness of our Form S-1 registration statement and a meaningful reduction in operating expenses-reinforce the foundation on which we are executing our long-term growth strategy.

We continue to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation, balancing reinvestment in our existing e-commerce platforms with selective evaluation of acquisition opportunities that align with our strategic priorities and offer clear value creation potential. Our focus remains on high-quality targets that complement our current portfolio, enhance our capabilities, and support long-term shareholder value creation, while preserving financial flexibility.

We are encouraged by the progress made during the third quarter and confident in our ability to deliver continued operational and strategic momentum in the periods ahead.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The Company creates, invests, and builds ecommerce and marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops solutions to provide buyers with the best buying experiences and sellers with the best-selling experiences possible. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit www.applifedig.com

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions
Investor Relations
Tel: (805) 500-3205
Email: ir@applifedig.com

PCG Advisory, Inc.
Jeff Ramson, CEO
jramson@pcgadvisory.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects - both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and the risk factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, when filed), its Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective on January 26, 2026, and other reports and documents filed by the Company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Source: AppLife Digital Solutions, Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.