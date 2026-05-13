Energous Wireless Power Solutions Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

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Energous will be participating in a fireside chat at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 12:30pm (Pacific Time). The live presentation may be viewed via the following link: ENERGOUS WEBCAST.



"Enterprises are choosing wireless power networks over autonomous ambient harvesting alternatives because they need guaranteed, reliable power delivery," added Burak. "Energous' technology serves as the backbone of enterprise grade wireless power network infrastructure, providing the dedicated power necessary to consistently and frequently transmit data to the cloud."



Webcast and Conference Call Information



As previously announced, the Company is resuming earnings calls, starting this afternoon, May 13, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to review the first quarter results and provide an update on recent corporate highlights. The call will be via webcast, and interested parties may access the call using this LINK. Information about the call and a webcast replay will be available after the conference call at ir.energous.com.



About Energous Wireless Power Solutions



Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company's wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management-from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit www.energous.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results, expected company growth, and operational initiatives. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous' views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). We use non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.



Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.



Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and non-GAAP research and development expenses (R&D). Non-GAAP net loss excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, and expenses related to the abandonment of financing transactions. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, expenses related to the abandonment of financing transactions, and severance expenses. Non-GAAP SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP R&D excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.



Contacts:

Investor Relations

IR@energous.com



Media Relations

samantha@griffin360.com