New research identified the most suitable areas for offshore floating PV deployment in Italy using a geospatial multi-criteria assessment model. The study found that exploiting just 2% of Italy's technically feasible offshore solar area could theoretically generate enough electricity to meet the country's annual power demand.Researchers from the Sapienza University of Rome have estimated the technical potential of offshore floating PV systems in the Italian energy landscape and have identified the near-shore regions of the Adriatic Sea, the Gulf of Taranto, selected areas of Sicily, and parts ...

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