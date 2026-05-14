Eight US solar manufacturers have filed an anti-circumvention complaint with the US Department of Commerce, alleging that solar cells and modules assembled in Ethiopia using Chinese-origin components are evading existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on Chinese solar products.The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade has asked the US Department of Commerce to open an anti-circumvention probe into solar imports from Ethiopia, alleging they bypass existing duties through the use of Chinese components. The complaint, filed this week by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing ...

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