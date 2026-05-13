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WKN: A41MYD | ISIN: US29765A1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.05.26 | 21:59
24,340 US-Dollar
-0,41 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 22:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ethos Technologies Inc: Ethos Announces Early Lock-Up Release

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (Nasdaq: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced the applicable price condition for a partial early lock-up release pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into in connection with Ethos's initial public offering has been satisfied. As a result, 25% of the eligible securities held by eligible holders as of February 15, 2026 ("Eligible Securities") will be automatically released from the lock-up restrictions immediately prior to opening of trading on May 14, 2026 and may be sold into the public market.

The lock-up restrictions will continue to apply to all remaining shares subject to lock-up agreements until after the close of trading on July 27, 2026, subject to a potential additional release of an additional 25% of Eligible Securities, if the applicable conditions are satisfied.

The Company estimates that approximately 5.1 million shares of its Class A common stock will become eligible for sale in the public market in this partial early lock-up release at the open of trading on May 14, 2026.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.

Learn more at ethos.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner
ir@ethos.com

Press Contact:
Allyson Savage
press@ethos.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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