Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKVQ | ISIN: CA29102L4064 | Ticker-Symbol: LLJA
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 18:00
0,235 Euro
-4,47 % -0,011
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2300,26111:10
0,2290,26208:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerita Resources Corp.: Emerita Announces That the IBW Project Has Commenced the Public Consultation Phase for the Exploitation Permit Application

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that on May 13, 2026, the Company was notified that the Unified Environmental Authorization or Autorización Ambiental Unificada - "AAU") for the Iberian Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") Exploitation Permit Application has advanced to the public consultation stage.

The public consultations represent a key milestone of the approval process for the Exploitation Permit and signifies that the Company's environmental restoration and mining plans have undergone a successful review by the Andalucian Environment Department in Huelva Province (the "Authorities"). The AAU has been published in the Boletín Oficial de la Junta de Andalucía ("BOJA") which is the official gazette for the Andalusian regional government.

During the public consultation phase, a 30 business day public comment period will commence, providing members of the public with an opportunity to submit comments and feedback. This process will enable the Authorities to assess the strength and consistency of the IBW Project's social license. In addition to this process, the Authorities will request input from other government agencies within Huelva Province. This key stage of the permitting process will be managed entirely by the Authorities.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President and CEO of Emerita, "We are very grateful to the Andalusian Regional Government's Project Acceleration Unit and the Mining Delegation of the Province of Huelva for their support throughout the process. This is a key milestone in the permitting process for the IBW Project. The IBW Project, once permitted, has the potential to provide wide ranging economic and social benefits to the people of Huelva Province and for the Region of Andalucia as a whole. The public consultation stage is an opportunity to receive critical feedback and expressions of support from impacted stakeholders on the Project in an open and transparent manner. We look forward to cooperating with the Authorities during the public consultations to complete the process."

The Company also announces that Damian Lopez has resigned as Corporate Secretary of Emerita, effective immediately. Emerita expresses its appreciation for Mr. Lopez's commitment and contributions to the Company.

About Emerita Resources Corp

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with its registered office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the IBW project, the AAU for the IBW project, the public consultation process and results thereof for the Project, the Exploitation Permit, the Company's ability to obtain the Exploitation Permit and timing thereof, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company's ability to develop the IBW project, changes in the Company's management team and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACYOF THIS RELEASE


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.