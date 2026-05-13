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WKN: A41WQB | ISIN: CA9279541077 | Ticker-Symbol: VL50
Frankfurt
14.05.26 | 08:02
0,071 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Vior Gold Corporation Inc.: Vior Gold Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Deferred Share Units

BROSSARD, Quebec, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. ("Vior Gold Corporation" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Voting at the Meeting represented a total of 230,653,582 common shares of the Corporation, representing 55.50% of the 415,606,146 common shares, issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  1. Mark Fedosiewich, Julie Lafleur, André Le Bel, Donald Njegovan, Johan Pool, Mathieu Savard and Charles-Olivier Tarte were elected to the Board of Directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;

  2. Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration; and

  3. the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan"), as described in Vior Gold Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 31st, 2026, was ratified, re-approved and confirmed.

Grants of DSUs

The Board of Directors have approved a grant of an aggregate of 890,500 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its non-executive directors in lieu of their board fees, in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Plan. The DSUs will vest one year from the grant date at a fair market value price of $0.13 per DSU.

The DSUs are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Omnibus Plan is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multi million ounces gold deposits in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard
President and CEO
418-670-1448
msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca
SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is de?ned in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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