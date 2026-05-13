Epsilon Energy Ltd.: Epsilon Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported first quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

Q1 2026 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q1 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 QoQ% YoY% NRI Production Gas MMcf 2,482 2,373 2,740 5% -9% Oil MBbl 136 94 46 45% 199% NGL MBbl 42 43 16 -2% 168% Total MMcfe 3,554 3,196 3,108 11% 14% Daily Total MMcfe/d 39.5 34.7 34.5 Daily Oil Bbl/d 1,515 1,021 506 Revenues $M Gas 13,403 6,839 10,614 96% 26% Oil 9,462 5,299 3,270 79% 189% NGL 1,073 1,180 387 -9% 177% Midstream1 1,658 1,501 1,892 10% -12% Total 25,596 14,818 16,163 73% 58% Realized Prices2 Gas $/Mcf 5.40 2.88 3.87 87% 39% Oil $/Bbl 69.39 56.44 71.76 23% -3% NGL $/Bbl 25.32 27.17 24.52 -7% 3% Adj. EBITDA $M 13,395 7,553 10,609 77% 26% Cash + STI3 $M 8,466 9,513 7,363 -11% 15% Capex4 $M 4,885 1,641 8,035 198% -39% Total Debt $M 45,500 50,500 0 -10% Dividend $M 1,884 1,868 1,376 1% 37% Adj Net Income5 $M 801 11,103 4,023 -93% -80% p/share6 - 0.03 0.43 0.18 -94% -85% Excl. Q126 Hedge Loss $M 8,683 11,103 4,023 -22% 116% p/share6 - 0.29 0.43 0.18 -34% 58% 1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon 2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations 3) Includes restricted cash balance 4) Excludes acquisitions 5) Excludes one-time / non-recurring expenses for transaction costs, impairments, and loss on asset sale 6) Calculated on weighted average shares outstanding for the period

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "So far in 2026, we are executing on the initial stages of our development program outlined in the 2025 year-end release and are expecting to bring meaningful production online starting in the second quarter. In the Permian, three gross 3-mile Barnett wells are expected to come online this year, with the first in the second quarter. In the Powder River Basin, two gross Niobrara DUCs are scheduled for completion and are expected to be online early in the third quarter. We have also begun facilities work on the three gross Parkman wells scheduled for development this summer. We are currently working to secure a rig and expect first production in the fourth quarter.

We have also made recent efforts to monetize non-core assets in the portfolio with the sale of a Marcellus override package and the pending sale of the office building we acquired in the Peak transaction. Together, these are expected to raise $6.7 million in the second quarter, without a material impact on results going forward.

Strong natural gas pricing in the Marcellus in the first few months of the year and a full quarter of contribution from the acquired PRB production drove quarter-over-quarter gains in revenue and cash flow. Importantly, a significant portion of our expected new volumes this year are oil-weighted and will come online into what is currently a strong oil price environment in the second half of the year. The planned development which is underway and attractive oil pricing should allow the Company to deliver strong operational and financial performance as the year progresses."

Quarter Details:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company participated in the drilling of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas, the ninth well in the project and the first 3-mile Barnett well. Completion operations on that well are currently underway.

The Company also began constructing facilities in preparation for Parkman drilling activity this summer, where the plan is to a drill a three well Parkman pad in Campbell County, Wyoming, with production expected online in the fourth quarter.

The Company also repaired and cased the 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara DUCs acquired in the Peak acquisition. The completion of those wells is scheduled for June, with production expected online early in the third quarter.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 9.6 Bcf gross of natural gas volumes during the quarter, or 107 MMcf/d. As of January 2026, the gathering and compression rates increased contractually to $0.50 $ / MMBTU and $0.11 $ / MMBTU, respectively.

Unit operating costs were up meaningfully quarter over quarter, driven by a full quarter contribution from the PRB production ($4.4 million in total operating cost for the quarter, which is higher cost per unit than the other assets / basins, driven by a higher fixed component; unit operating costs will decline there as new development volumes are added in the basin), workover activity in the Marcellus ($0.2 million), and a one-time Ad Valorem tax expense in the Permian ($0.7 million, which will not impact the remainder of the year).

The quarter also included $0.5 million of G&A cost associated with former Peak employees who are on transition services contracts. The full year cost will be approximately $1.5 million. These costs will not be carried into 2027 and are thus not part of run-rate G&A.

Net income for the quarter was impacted materially by the unrealized loss on the hedge book of $7.9 million. The unrealized loss was driven by the sharp increase in crude prices during the quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the unrealized loss, net income per share for the quarter was $0.29. The positive revenue impact of higher oil prices will materialize primarily in subsequent quarters. Approximately 60% of the Company's currently online oil production is hedged in the mid $60s for WTI for the remainder of the year. All incremental development volumes brought on will have full exposure to prevailing oil prices.

In March, the Company made a $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility.

Q2 2026 Update

The Company participated in the drilling of 5 gross (0.4 net) wells in the Marcellus during April. The completion of those wells is expected over the next 30 days, with production online in the fourth quarter. Four of these wells will be gathered by the Auburn system.

On May 4, 2026, the Company closed the sale of certain overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in Susquehanna Co, Pennsylvania to an undisclosed private buyer for $3.9 million. The assets covered 940 gross acres and 90 producing Marcellus wells with an average net revenue interest of 0.25% per well. The effective date of the transaction was April 1, 2026, and the consideration represented approximately 6X expected cash flow from the assets over the next twelve months. The assets represented approximately 1.5% of the Company's trailing twelve months upstream revenue and 2% of the Company's year-end 2025 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) reserves.

The Company is expected to close the sale of its Durango, Colorado office building (acquired last year in the Peak acquisition) in June, for gross proceeds of $3 million.

In April, the Company made an additional $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility. The current balance is $40.5 million (down from $50.5 million at year-end 2025).

Current Hedge Book:

Date Natural Gas Crude Oil Swaps Costless Collars Swaps Costless Collars Volume

(MMcf) Price

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MMcf) Bought

Put

($/MMBtu) Sold

Call

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MBbl) Price

($/Bbl) Volume

(MBbl) Bought

Put

($/Bbl) Sold

Call

($/Bbl) 2Q 2026 302 3.88 387 3.34 4.94 79 62.83 3 59.78 70.01 3Q 2026 451 3.93 551 3.35 4.95 80 65.16 0 60.00 70.10 4Q 2026 178 3.87 783 3.35 5.10 39 62.71 28 59.00 69.00 FY 2026 931 - 3.91 1,722 - 3.35 - 5.01 198 - 63.75 32 - 59.10 - 69.12 1Q 2027 87 4.12 818 3.41 5.23 27 61.45 34 59.23 69.47 2Q 2027 91 3.49 793 3.21 4.81 36 64.05 22 55.94 66.02 3Q 2027 90 3.58 773 3.11 4.31 28 66.36 26 57.32 67.60 4Q 2027 44 3.95 352 3.15 4.26 14 62.32 36 57.30 67.55 FY 2027 312 - 3.76 2,736 - 3.23 - 4.72 106 - 63.76 118 - 57.60 - 67.82 1Q 2028 28 4.46 28 3.65 4.70 8 62.97 8 57.58 67.96

Earnings Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call."

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vCctDJ0X. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue - 23,938,010 - 14,270,790 Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,657,777 1,892,350 Total revenue 25,595,787 16,163,140 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 7,195,313 2,755,898 Gathering system operating expenses 594,446 552,651 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,002,339 3,475,857 Impairment expense - 6,669 Transaction costs 71,420 - General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 547,527 385,838 Other general and administrative expenses 3,378,142 1,818,418 Total operating costs and expenses 14,789,187 8,995,331 Operating income 10,806,600 7,167,809 Other income (expense): Interest income 45,543 15,299 Interest expense (941,581) (12,211) Loss on derivative contracts, net (8,929,829) (1,462,170) Other income (expense), net 16,428 (22,499) Other expense, net (9,809,439) (1,481,581) Net income before income tax expense 997,161 5,686,228 Income tax expense 267,736 1,670,194 NET INCOME - 729,425 - 4,016,034 Currency translation adjustments (2,319) (50,116) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - 727,106 - 3,965,918 Net income per share, basic - 0.02 - 0.18 Net income per share, diluted - 0.02 - 0.18 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 30,239,980 22,008,766 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 30,262,466 22,109,819

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts stated in US$)

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 7,912,858 - 8,959,954 Accounts receivable 16,794,429 16,132,501 Short term investments - - Fair value of derivatives 426,255 2,694,340 Prepaid income taxes 2,959,475 2,949,311 Other current assets 1,688,563 1,847,672 Total current assets 29,781,580 32,583,778 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 237,783,115 233,334,212 Unproved properties 79,690,561 79,307,169 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (134,196,469) (131,636,141) Total oil and gas properties, net 183,277,207 181,005,240 Gathering system 43,593,370 43,540,389 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (37,680,704) (37,472,139) Total gathering system, net 5,912,666 6,068,250 Land 1,231,965 1,231,965 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 4,077,163 4,132,732 Total property and equipment, net 194,499,001 192,438,187 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 429,923 488,949 Restricted cash 553,000 553,000 Fair value of derivatives, long term 185,056 1,154,936 Deferred financing costs 724,263 774,347 Prepaid drilling costs 246,220 246,220 Total non-current assets 196,637,463 195,655,639 Total assets - 226,419,043 - 228,239,417 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade - 8,159,934 - 11,148,050 Gathering fees payable 1,047,841 1,076,143 Royalties payable 10,071,572 8,702,526 Income taxes payable - - Accrued capital expenditures 577,154 24,888 Accrued compensation 739,649 1,056,304 Other accrued liabilities 2,927,196 2,682,090 Fair value of derivatives 3,833,399 - Operating lease liabilities 271,790 271,494 Total current liabilities 27,628,535 24,961,495 Non-current liabilities Credit facility payable 45,500,000 50,500,000 Ad valorem taxes, long term 7,411,971 7,411,971 Asset retirement obligations 7,553,458 7,437,960 Fair value of derivatives, long term 810,629 - Deferred income taxes 13,120,790 12,855,585 Operating lease liabilities, long term 271,046 340,052 Total non-current liabilities 74,667,894 78,545,568 Total liabilities 102,296,429 103,507,063 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 30,239,980 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 154,274,125 154,274,125 Treasury shares, at cost, 0 shares at March 31, 2026 and 0 shares at December 31, 2025 - - Additional paid-in capital 14,411,351 13,863,824 Accumulated deficit (54,457,110) (53,302,162) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,894,248 9,896,567 Total shareholders' equity 124,122,614 124,732,354 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 226,419,043 - 228,239,417

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 729,425 - 4,016,034 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,002,339 3,475,857 Impairment expense - 6,669 Amortization on deferred financing costs 50,084 - Loss on derivative contracts 8,929,829 1,462,170 Settlement paid on derivative contracts (1,047,836) (415,043) Settlement of asset retirement obligation - (1,600) Stock-based compensation expense 547,527 385,838 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 265,205 (321,452) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (661,928) (2,159,795) Prepaid income taxes (10,164) 978,542 Other assets and liabilities 112,036 141,640 Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities (1,813,998) 91,390 Income taxes payable - 922,326 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,102,519 8,582,576 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (383,391) (5,060,901) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (3,830,774) (2,578,866) Additions to gathering system properties (50,583) (104,275) Deductions to land, buildings and property and equipment 1,825 - Prepaid drilling costs - 960,136 Net cash used in investing activities (4,262,923) (6,783,906) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment on credit facility (5,000,000) - Dividends paid (1,884,373) (1,375,612) Net cash used in financing activities (6,884,373) (1,375,612) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,319) (50,116) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,047,096) 372,942 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,512,954 6,989,793 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period - 8,465,858 - 7,362,735 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income tax paid - federal - - - 80,000 Income tax paid - state (PA) - 10,933 - 5,138 Income tax paid - state (other) - - - 25 Interest paid - 42,347 - 657 Non-cash investing activities: Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable - 618,129 - 341,974 Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable - 2,398 - (44,228) Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments - - - 18,235

Three months ended March 31,

2026 2025 Net income - 729,425 - 4,016,034 Add Back: Interest expense (income), net 896,038 (3,088) Income tax (benefit) expense 267,736 1,670,194 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 3,002,339 3,475,857 Impairment expense - 6,669 Stock based compensation expense 547,527 385,838 Transaction costs 71,420 - Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement 7,881,993 1,047,127 Foreign currency translation loss (1,875) 10,289 Adjusted EBITDA , 13,394,603 , 10,608,920

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) transaction costs, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) gain or loss on foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

$M Q125 Q425 Q126 GAAP Net Income (Loss) 4,016 (12,439) 729 One-time adjustments Transaction Costs 2,073 71 Impairment - NM 700 Impairment - Canada 7 559 Loss - Oklahoma Sale 19,257 Adj. Net Income 4,023 10,150 801 WA Shares O/S 22,110 25,966 30,262 P/Share - 0.18 - 0.39 - 0.03

Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak companies' acquisition, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, and (3) gain or loss on sale of assets. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.