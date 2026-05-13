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WKN: A412PW | ISIN: US92332W3034 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RR0
München
10.12.25 | 08:00
1,627 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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VENUS CONCEPT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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VENUS CONCEPT INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 23:30 Uhr
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Venus Concept Inc.: Venus Concept Announces Senior Management Changes

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. ("Venus Concept" or the "Company"), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced changes to its senior leadership team.

Kirk Gunhus, Chief Revenue Officer, departed the Company as of May 8th, 2026, to pursue another professional opportunity. Mr. Gunhus joined Venus in 2023 and had a central role in shaping the Company's global commercial strategy during a pivotal turnaround period. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Gunhus's contribution to Venus Concept.

With his departure, Venus Concept has appointed Eric Letourneau to the position of Vice President, Sales, USA, with responsibility for Sales, Practice Development and Sales Training, in the United States.

Internationally, Ross Portaro, EVP Commercial Strategy and Head of Venus Hair, assumes oversight responsibility for direct sales and distribution strategy in international markets. Jesus Alvarez-Quintero was appointed Vice President of Sales and General Manager, LATAM & EMEA, with additional responsibility for sales execution in the EMEA region.

The Company has also appointed Michael Mandarello to the position of Chief Legal Officer & Chief Operations Officer. Mr. Mandarello will be responsible for global operational execution and strategy, with additional oversight of Field Service, Logistics and Sales Operations.

"Kirk has been instrumental in elevating our commercial organization and we thank him for all his efforts at Venus," said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. "We are thrilled to take this opportunity to elevate our internal talent to new leadership positions as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives. I want to congratulate Eric, Ross, Jesus and Michael, and look forward to working with them in their new roles."

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 9 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus NOVA, Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Viva, Venus Viva MD, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Epileve and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft and the ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept is backed by Madryn Asset Management, a leading healthcare investment firm that provides capital to innovative growth-stage healthcare companies offering unique and transformative products and technologies.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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