Carbon Streaming Corporation: Carbon Streaming Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCID: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. All figures are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Carbon Streaming Chief Executive Officer Marin Katusa stated: "During the first quarter of 2026, Carbon Streaming continued to strengthen its financial position and maximize value from its existing assets. During the quarter, we achieved positive operating cash flow. The Company continues to advance the Community Carbon buyout, which, subject to completion, is expected to deliver an additional $5.9 million in cash proceeds over the next 12 months. The corporate priority continues to be to maximize value from our existing assets while exploring all strategic options to enhance shareholder value which includes acquisitions, divestments, corporate transactions, and strategic partnerships.

In line with this commitment to shareholders, the Company continues to pursue its statement of claim against certain former executives, board members, consultants, and associated entities to hold the defendants accountable for actions that have caused financial harm to the Company, as outlined in the lawsuit. While certain defendants have filed counterclaims, we believe these to be without merit and have filed a defense to these counterclaims to vigorously defend our position. Looking ahead, we remain focused on protecting all our Stream investments, preserving our rights, and pursuing opportunities that can unlock long-term value for shareholders."

Quarterly Highlights

Ended the quarter with $37.5 million in cash and no corporate debt. The Company continues to earn interest income on its cash.

Achieved positive operating cash flow for the quarter, primarily driven by settlements from carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements and ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

Entered into an agreement to sell the Community Carbon Stream and all related carbon credit inventory for a total consideration of $6.0 million, subject to closing, with $5.0 million payable by the second quarter of 2026 and the remaining balance payable through 2026 and 2027. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions.

In March 2026, invested $1.4 million in a mineral exploration company that subsequently completed a reverse merger transaction, resulting in the creation of Mackay Gold & Silver Corp. (" Mackay "), which commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 24, 2026. As a result, the Company received one million common shares of Mackay.

"), which commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 24, 2026. As a result, the Company received one million common shares of Mackay. The Company continues to maintain significantly reduced ongoing operating expenses in 2026 when compared to prior periods. The number of employees receiving full-time salaries was three as at March 31, 2026 (down from 24 at the start of 2024). The Chief Executive Officer does not receive a salary, the Chief Financial Officer receives a part-time salary, and the Board continues to forgo remuneration of any kind.

Recognized a net gain on revaluation of carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements of $0.4 million (net gain on revaluation of $49 thousand for Q1 2025).

Generated $0.5 million in cash settlements from carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements (settlements of $2 thousand in Q1 2025).

Operating loss of $0.6 million (operating loss of $1.4 million in Q1 2025).

Recognized net income of $1.4 million (net loss of $0.8 million in Q1 2025).





Financial Highlights Summary

Three months ended

March 31, 2026 Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements Revaluation of carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements - 369 - 49 Settlements from carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements1 516 2 Other financial highlights Other operating expenses 985 1,401 Operating loss (616 - (1,351 - Net income (loss) 1,415 (822 - Earnings (loss) per share (Basic and Diluted) ($/share) 0.03 (0.02 - Statement of financial position Cash2 37,522 36,444 Carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements2 2,627 9,292 Total assets2 47,600 47,098 Non-current liabilities2 - 47

(1)Relates to the net cash proceeds generated from the Company's carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements.

(2)Cash, carbon credit streaming and royalty agreements, total assets and non-current liabilities are presented as at the relevant tabular reporting date.



Portfolio Updates

Community Carbon Stream - On March 12, 2026, the Company announced that it had entered into a buyout agreement (the "Community Carbon Buyout Agreement") with Community Carbon and UpEnergy Group (collectively, the "UPE Parties") in connection with the Community Carbon Stream pursuant to which the UPE Parties acquired all rights to the Community Carbon Stream and the full inventory of carbon credits in Carbon Streaming's inventory for total consideration of $6.0 million. The consideration of the Community Carbon Buyout Agreement consists of a non-refundable deposit of $0.1 million which was paid on March 23, 2026, a closing payment of $4.9 million payable on or before May 30, 2026, and $1.0 million for the purchase of carbon credits held in inventory, payable in four installments on or before July 1, 2026, October 1, 2026, January 1, 2027 and April 1, 2027. The UPE Parties may elect to accelerate the purchase of the carbon credit inventory. Upon the Company receiving $5.0 million from the UPE Parties representing the non-refundable deposit and the closing payment, the Community Carbon Stream and all ancillary agreements shall be deemed terminated. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, and there can be no assurance that all payments under the agreement will be received on the expected timeline or at all.

Legal proceedings

From time to time, the Company may be involved in litigation arising out of the Company's operations. Damages claimed under such litigation may be material or may be indeterminate, and the outcome of such litigation may materially impact the Company's financial condition or results of operations. While the Company assesses the merits of each lawsuit and asserts its interests or defends itself accordingly, the Company may be required to incur significant expenses or devote significant resources to pursue or defend itself against such litigation. Except as disclosed herein or elsewhere in this news release, there are no legal proceedings or regulatory actions pending or known by the Company to which it is a party or in respect of which any of the properties of the Company are subject that are anticipated to be material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole. In the summary provided below, the Company has provided the estimates with respect to each claim where such an estimate is available; however, the estimates provided are not indicative of the probability of the final outcome.

Lawsuit against former Officers, Directors and Corporate Defendants - In April 2025, the Company sued several former executives, directors, consultants and associated entities the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. As outlined in the claim, Carbon Streaming is trying to hold the defendants to account for what it says are breaches of fiduciary duty, fraudulent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment that have caused financial harm to the Company. Please refer to the Company's news release titled "Carbon Streaming Announces Filing of Claim Against Former Executives and Consultants" dated April 14, 2025 for further information.

During the third and fourth quarters of 2025, certain defendants in the claim delivered counterclaims against the Company and certain acting directors and officers, Mr. Katusa, Mr. Garret, Mr. de Groot, and Ms. Schroeder. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company delivered its replies to defences and defences to the counterclaim, as did the directors and officers. The Company has reviewed the counterclaims against it, and considers that the counterclaims are without merit, that it has defences against the allegations raised in the counterclaims and that the Company's exposure on any additional liability is remote. The Company intends to vigorously defend its position. The Company also considers that the counterclaims against the current directors and officers are without merit, that they have defences against the allegations raised in the counterclaims and the current directors and officers' exposure on liability is remote.

Sustainable Community Stream Dispute: In the second quarter of 2025, the Company initiated arbitration proceedings against Will Solutions Inc. ("Will Solutions") before the ADR Chambers International in connection with the termination of the purchase and sale agreement dated June 20, 2022, between Will Solutions and the Company (the "Sustainable Community Stream"). The termination, which was exercised by the Company in the third quarter of 2024, was a result of, among other things, the failure of Will Solutions to meet its milestone related to the registration of its Ontario project and its failure to develop and implement the project in accordance with the project plan (including continued delays in project development activities and lower-than-expected project enrollments). The arbitration proceeding is ongoing. Will Solutions delivered a short answer and counterclaim in the third quarter of 2025 and the Company has responded. The Company believes the counterclaim is without merit and, based on its assessment of the facts and current legal advice, considers the probability of an economic outflow to be remote. As at March 31, 2026, $4.0 million of the upfront deposit had been paid, which was advanced upon closing of the transaction in June 2022. The Company intends to strictly enforce its legal and contractual rights under the Sustainable Community Stream and seeks to recover its initial investment through these arbitration proceedings.

Strategy

Carbon Streaming is focused on maximizing value for its shareholders from its existing portfolio and cash resources while evaluating all strategic options. The Company's carbon credit streaming agreements retain a portion of the cash flows from carbon credit sales, with stream-specific retention varying. Cash flows are subject to fluctuations based on realized carbon credit prices and agreement terms.

Outlook

Carbon Streaming continues to reposition itself for success and for maximizing shareholder value amid ongoing challenges, remaining focused on cash flow optimization. By the first half of 2025, the Company had significantly reduced employee headcount and renegotiated and amended vendor agreements to lower operating expenses. As the Company's broader strategy continues to evolve, these steps have resulted in significant reductions to annualized ongoing operating expenses when compared to 2024, and the Company continues to operate with a materially reduced cost structure.

While the Company aims to generate cash flow through the sale of carbon credits, there remains ongoing uncertainty regarding the evolving nature of carbon markets, including potential registry delays, project-specific issues, and methodology-related risks, in addition to impacts the industry may face as a result of general economic, political and regulatory conditions. During 2025 and into early 2026, the Company advanced a number of strategic initiatives to enhance liquidity and reduce risk, including the execution of the Community Carbon Buyout Agreement, which, subject to closing, is expected to generate approximately $6.0 million in proceeds, with the majority of cash to be received by mid-2026. The Company also amended the Azuero Reforestation Stream, which eliminated all further funding obligations, while providing the Company with the option to participate in future funding during specified election periods. In addition, in 2025, the Company reached settlements related to the Rimba Raya Stream and the Magdalena Bay Blue Carbon Stream, resulting in cash proceeds, the cancellation of previously issued shares of the Company, and the retention of certain future rights, bringing resolution to these two assets. The Company also signed repayment agreements related to the Amazon Portfolio Royalty, a settlement agreement with Citadelle, and a settlement agreement with Mast related to the Sheep Creek Reforestation Stream and the Feather River Reforestation Stream which resulted in cash proceeds. The Company continues to pursue its ongoing litigation matters and will use all available legal remedies to protect its rights. The Company will continue to evaluate all strategic options, including acquisitions, divestments, corporate transactions, financings, other strategic partnership opportunities or continuing to operate as a public company.

For a comprehensive discussion of the risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could impact the Company's strategy and outlook, including without limitation, changes in demand for carbon credits and Indonesian developments described herein, investors are urged to review the section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form entitled "Risk Factors" a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming's focus is to maximize value for its shareholders by optimizing both its portfolio of carbon credit projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity and its cash resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 365.607.6095

info@carbonstreaming.com

www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations

investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media

media@carbonstreaming.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding maximizing its existing portfolio and cash resources; statements regarding the evaluation strategic options; statements with respect to cash flow optimization and generation; statements regarding sales strategy; timing and the amount of future carbon credit generation and emission reductions and removals from the Company's existing streaming and royalty agreements; statements with respect to the projects in which the Company has streaming and royalty agreements in place; statements with respect to the Company's objectives and its position in the voluntary carbon markets; statements with respect maximizing value for its shareholders; statements regarding the Company holding certain former executives, directors, consultants, and associated entities to account and the merits of the counterclaims from certain of the defendants and the Company's defences; statements with respect to the Company's intention to strictly enforce its legal and contractual rights under the Sustainable Community Stream and the merits of the counterclaim from Will Solutions Inc.; and statements related to the closing of the Community Carbon Buyout Agreement and the timing and completion thereof.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends", "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general economic, market and business conditions and global financial conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and stock market volatility; volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credits; change in social or political views towards climate change, carbon credits and environmental, social and governance initiatives and subsequent changes in corporate or government policies or regulations and associated changes in demand for carbon credits; the Company's expectations and plans with respect to current litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; reputational risk; concentration risk; inaccurate estimates of project value, which may impact the ability of the Company to execute on its growth and diversification strategy; limited operating history for the Company's current strategy dependence upon key management; impact of the corporate restructurings and the strategic initiatives advanced by the Company; impact of any strategic opportunities; the inability of the Company to optimize cash flows or sufficiently reduce operating expenses; reputational risk; risks arising from competition and future acquisition activities failure or timing delays for projects to be registered, validated and ultimately developed and for emission reductions or removals to be verified and carbon credits issued (and other risks associated with carbon credits standards and registries); foreign operations and political risks including actions by governmental authorities, including changes in or to government regulation, taxation and carbon pricing initiatives; uncertainties and ongoing market developments surrounding the validation and verification requirements of the voluntary and/or compliance markets; due diligence risks, including failure of third parties' reviews, reports and projections to be accurate; dependence on project partners, operators and owners, including failure by such counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to the Company in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements between the Company and such counterparties; failure of projects to generate carbon credits, or natural disasters such as flood or fire which could have a material adverse effect on the ability of any project to generate carbon credits; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares or warrants; the effect that the issuance of additional securities by the Company could have on the market price of the Company's common shares or warrants; global health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics; and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual information Form dated as of March 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.