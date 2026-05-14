Propanc Biopharma, Inc.: Propanc Biopharma Implements Reverse Stock Split to Support Continued Nasdaq Listing and Growth Plans

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that its Board of Directors on March 16, 2026, approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split is anticipated to be effective as of the open of the market May 18, 2026.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 25 pre-split shares of Company common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of the holders, and the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 56,959,280 million shares (as of May 6, 2026) to approximately 2,278,372 million shares on a pro forma basis. Fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on a per shareholder basis (per participant basis at DTC). The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of the Company's common stock.

The Company anticipates that the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will be before market open on May 18, 2026, with the common stock trading on a post-split basis under the Company's existing trading symbol, "PPCB," with a new CUSIP number, 74346N800. Securities Transfer Corporation, the Company's transfer agent, will act as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split.

"The Reverse Stock Split is being implemented to enable the Company to expeditiously restore compliance with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement and growth plans. We look forward to providing further updates as the Company advances its lead asset, PRP, to a world-first, Phase 1b clinical study in advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors," said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company's lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

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